Columbia, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
CLEMSON, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina announces nonconference addition to future schedule

South Carolina is adding a non-conference opponent to its 2026 schedule, announcing a game against Towson Tuesday afternoon, the program announced Tuesday. Towson announced the game will take place on Sept. 12, 2026 in addition to 2 other opponents for 3 matchups. The Tigers will also play Maryland and Cincinnati.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247

Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Gray Collegiate Academy’s new athletic complex is nearing completion

Gray Collegiate Academy on Leaphart Road in West Columbia is building a new Football/Soccer stadium. The complex will include a field turf, press box, and lights, according to Todd Helms, Gray’s founder. The full complex consists of a new science wing with six new classrooms with two college-level chemistry...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
MANNING, SC
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

COMET announces death of Interim CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
LEXINGTON, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WIS-TV

Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

AGP Group investing $3.3 million towards new Lexington establishment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Automotive glazing manufacturer AGP Group announced it’s investing $3.3 million towards the establishment of a new division in Lexington County. The expansion will create 35 new jobs. In a press release, officials say the new AGP eGlass division will be responsible for designing and manufacturing...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

