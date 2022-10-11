Read full article on original website
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
MarShawn Lloyd grades Shane Beamer's dance moves, suggests what he'd like to see next time
Kentucky’s visitor locker room was a festive atmosphere a few days ago, as South Carolina pulled off a 24-14 road upset of the Wildcats for its first win over a Top 25 program since 2020. At the middle of the party was Shane Beamer. Beamer showed that he hadn’t...
Lamont Paris discusses first impressions of South Carolina players: 'It's been really fun to be around them'
It’s year 1 of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina, as the former Chattanooga head coach takes the reins of a Gamecocks program that hasn’t been able to capitalize on a Final Four run it made in 2017. South Carolina ultimately parted ways with Frank Martin after...
Chris Peal's Recruitment Becoming Vital
Corner Chris Peal is heavily considering South Carolina, and he is becoming a must-have for the Gamecocks.
Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247
Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
Gray Collegiate Academy’s new athletic complex is nearing completion
Gray Collegiate Academy on Leaphart Road in West Columbia is building a new Football/Soccer stadium. The complex will include a field turf, press box, and lights, according to Todd Helms, Gray’s founder. The full complex consists of a new science wing with six new classrooms with two college-level chemistry...
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
AGP Group investing $3.3 million towards new Lexington establishment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Automotive glazing manufacturer AGP Group announced it’s investing $3.3 million towards the establishment of a new division in Lexington County. The expansion will create 35 new jobs. In a press release, officials say the new AGP eGlass division will be responsible for designing and manufacturing...
The fall bird migration is underway. Here's how you can see them.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Around the nation, environmentalists are honoring the fall bird migration season by taking steps to be kinder to nature. It comes as part of World Migratory Bird Day, happening this weekend. Columbia Park Ranger Bailey Parker and her husband Clay spent part of Sunday searching for...
