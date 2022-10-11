Read full article on original website
'Your voice is one of the strongest tools': Dallas teen voters prepare to cast ballots for the first time
DALLAS — Some high school seniors in Dallas County are anxiously preparing for the first time they’ll get to vote in an election. Ariana Flores, 18, is among those who’ve been preparing by making sure as many of her classmates were registered before the deadline for the general election.
Dallas, Collin counties helping voters register ahead of November election
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can get help registering to vote in Dallas and Collin counties until midnight. “When you drive up, we will have volunteers going to your car, giving you the application, and making sure all of that is filled out and get you registered,” Dallas County Voter Registration Outreach Coordinator Esmeralda Garcia said.
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
Why is the Texas Lt. Governor position so important?
The lieutenant governor is among the races we'll be voting on in Texas this election. Kara Sewell and Jason Whitely explain why it's so important.
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to make up ground in suburban areas ahead of Election Day
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign is attempting to make up ground in key suburban areas just weeks before Election Day after recent internal campaign polling showed him down in Tarrant and Fort Bend counties. They’re counties that have swung blue in the past and are getting renewed...
Requests to vote by mail down from 4 years ago in some North Texas counties
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Nancy Kee is eligible to vote by mail, but says she still likes casting her ballot in person. "I feel like going to vote to me is something personal and I feel like I need to go and stand in line with the people," she said.Kee isn't alone.Requests to vote by mail in three North Texas counties during this year's midterm election show a sharp decline from the midterm election four years ago.In Collin County, the number of people requesting a mail ballot is nearly half the number from the November 2018 election.Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce...
Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge. “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
Candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 receive major endorsements
TYLER, Texas — Two endorsements came out from major political figures for both candidates running for Congressional District 1 here in East Texas. On Monday former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Then on Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorsed Moran's challenger Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson.
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
Beto O’Rourke edges past Gov. Greg Abbott in latest campaign finance cycle
With four weeks to go until Election Day, new campaign finance figures released by Texas gubernatorial candidates Tuesday show Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke collecting slightly more campaign donations in the latest finance period.
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Texas
Here are the cheapest places to live in the state.
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
Dallas, El Paso veterans’ facilities will get $442 million in upgrades
TEXAS, USA — President Joe Biden signed on Monday a bipartisan bill — championed by U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie — that will direct more than $442 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Both Allred...
