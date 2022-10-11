NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Nancy Kee is eligible to vote by mail, but says she still likes casting her ballot in person. "I feel like going to vote to me is something personal and I feel like I need to go and stand in line with the people," she said.Kee isn't alone.Requests to vote by mail in three North Texas counties during this year's midterm election show a sharp decline from the midterm election four years ago.In Collin County, the number of people requesting a mail ballot is nearly half the number from the November 2018 election.Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce...

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO