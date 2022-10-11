ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Dallas, Collin counties helping voters register ahead of November election

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can get help registering to vote in Dallas and Collin counties until midnight. “When you drive up, we will have volunteers going to your car, giving you the application, and making sure all of that is filled out and get you registered,” Dallas County Voter Registration Outreach Coordinator Esmeralda Garcia said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
CBS DFW

Requests to vote by mail down from 4 years ago in some North Texas counties

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Nancy Kee is eligible to vote by mail, but says she still likes casting her ballot in person. "I feel like going to vote to me is something personal and I feel like I need to go and stand in line with the people," she said.Kee isn't alone.Requests to vote by mail in three North Texas counties during this year's midterm election show a sharp decline from the midterm election four years ago.In Collin County, the number of people requesting a mail ballot is nearly half the number from the November 2018 election.Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce...
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is endorsing two individuals running for county judges. A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the best place to live, work, […]
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
Awesome 98

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
