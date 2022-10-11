Gray, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Gray.
The Cape Elizabeth High School soccer team will have a game with Gray-New Gloucester High School on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.
Cape Elizabeth High School
Gray-New Gloucester High School
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Boys Soccer
The Cape Elizabeth High School soccer team will have a game with Gray-New Gloucester High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Cape Elizabeth High School
Gray-New Gloucester High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cape Elizabeth High School soccer team will have a game with Gray-New Gloucester High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Cape Elizabeth High School
Gray-New Gloucester High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
