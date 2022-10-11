ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Upper Marlboro, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Upper Marlboro.

The CMIT Academy North soccer team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on October 11, 2022, 12:00:00.

CMIT Academy North
Frederick Douglass High School
October 11, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The CMIT Academy North soccer team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

CMIT Academy North
Frederick Douglass High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Friendly High School soccer team will have a game with Surrattsville High School on October 13, 2022, 12:00:00.
CLINTON, MD
NBC Washington

Montgomery County High School Coaches, Athletic Director Fired After Football Game Brawl

Top athletic staffers at both Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School have been fired nearly a month after violence erupted at a football game. The Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position and the head coach and assistant coach positions at Northwest High School will be vacated, the principals of both schools said in a letter sent to parents and students on Wednesday. All of three of the staffers will remain in those positions through the rest of the football season and school officials will make announcements about the process to fill the openings later this year, according to the letter.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Northwest High football coach no longer leading team after on-field brawl, district says

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Northwest High School head football coach Travis Hawkins' position has been vacated, according to a letter from Montgomery County officials. A joint letter from the Montgomery County Director of Systemwide Athletics, Jeffrey Sullivan, Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick and Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith released on Wednesday said that Hawkins' position is "vacated" following an on-field fight that broke out between his team and Gaithersburg High School football players in September.
GERMANTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park

A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DCist

At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief

When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market

Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
WASHINGTON, DC
coloradomusic.org

A Broke Marching Band Parades on Capitol Hill to Practice. Magic Ensues

Photo: Colorado State U’s marching band! | By Lizzie Johnson, Washington Post | Rush hour traffic slammed to a halt as the high school band director walked backward into the busy Capitol Hill intersection, followed by a line of teens gripping trombones, trumpets, french horns and flutes. The thunk-thunk-thunk of bass drums reverberated in the damp October air.
WASHINGTON, DC
