Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
SC victims of crime awarded $32 million in grants

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: South Carolina victims' service groups have been awarded more than $32 million in grants. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year and projects began on the first of October. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime...
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
