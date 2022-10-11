Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
abcnews4.com
Attorneys representing SC hemp farmer release body cam footage of his arrest
HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorneys representing a South Carolina hemp farmer in a lawsuit against multiple state agencies have released the police body camera footage of his 2019 arrest. The body cam footage shows SLED agents arresting hemp farmer John Pendarvis on charges he was growing hemp in a...
abcnews4.com
SC victims of crime awarded $32 million in grants
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: South Carolina victims' service groups have been awarded more than $32 million in grants. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year and projects began on the first of October. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime...
abcnews4.com
SC Attorney General to announce multimillion-dollar grant for Lowcountry crime victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding a news conference Thursday, October 13th, to announce the multi-million-dollar aid Lowcountry victims of crime will receive. The grants will go toward state and local agencies, and non-profit organizations. Christabeth Turner from Doors to Freedom will discuss how...
abcnews4.com
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
abcnews4.com
Newly restored Crab Bank sees successful shorebird nesting season: SCDNR
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is celebrating a successful nesting season on the restored Crab Bank seabird sanctuary. It's the first-time coastal birds settled on the small 35-acre island since its disappearance due to erosion. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season.
abcnews4.com
SCDOT, state officials kick off I-26 widening project in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A huge investment in South Carolina infrastructure is in the works to bring relief to drivers. State lawmakers and SC Department of Transportation officials kicked off the I-26 widening project on Tuesday. The project will widen I-26 from four lanes to six lanes between Jedburg...
abcnews4.com
Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
