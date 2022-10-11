ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
Teressa P.

Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis

Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
westphillylocal.com

The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday

The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
WHYY

#PrayForPhillyChallenge: How one beat creates connections

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The hashtag #PrayForPhilly has been circling social media for some time, but now, with the #PrayForPhillyChallenge, it has a new meaning. A Philadelphia rapper is using social media and a music competition to connect young people to resources.
CBS Philly

Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
fox29.com

Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
police1.com

Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions

PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
CBS Philly

3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
CBS Philly

Another family burying teen as Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's gun violence crisis claimed another young life. Thirteen-year-old Jeremiah Wilcox died after he was shot and killed in West Oak Lane on Monday night.Jasmine Wilcox says her son was known as Jay. He was in the eighth grade. They just started looking at high school, and he had dreams of becoming an engineer.Jay was visiting a friend Monday night. His mom told CBS Philadelphia she spoke with him over the phone about 10 minutes before he was killed."That was my best friend," Wilcox said, "and I'm not going to get to see him no more."Squeezing her son's T-shirt...
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who’s Running for City Council?

Who’s running for City Council in Philadelphia? That’s a question on the minds of many Philadelphia voters as a handful of current members vacate their seats to run or explore a run for mayor of Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s resign-to-run rule requires members of City Council to resign their seats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them

PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
