fox29.com
Taller Puertorriqueño serves as the cultural heart of Latinx Philadelphia
Taller Puertorriqueño is known as the cultural heart of Latinx Philadelphia. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza visits the community center to learn about its program offerings.
North Philadelphia church deacon helps feed hundreds of families every week
Grace Marable spends her days calling as many sources as possible, like Philabunandce, and putting dozens of bags together every week with at least three meals.
CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
fox29.com
Group aims to stem Philadelphia's gun violence by working in troubled neighborhoods to deescalate conflicts
PHILADELPHIA - Organizers are taking to the streets in Philadelphia's most troubled neighborhoods to help bring an end to the spread of gun violence that continues to impact communities. Damarr Dabney leads a team of ‘violence interrupters’ currently whose goal is stem arguments and retaliations before the combatants resort to...
phillyvoice.com
Opioid crisis in Philly has worsened since the pandemic, Kensington nonprofit says
More than 10 million used syringes were collected by a Kensington-based nonprofit over a recent 12-month stretch – the latest evidence that the opioid crisis has grown substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Prevention Point has offered drug users clean syringes in exchanged for used ones since its founding...
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health Crisis
Medical bias causes higher mortality rates in mothers and children of color. Yesterday, TikTok video went viral of a nurse questioning a pregnant woman’s pain and request for medical treatment and leave. According to the Twitter thread, this incident allegedly happened at one of the Philly Pregnancy Centers and involved one of their nurse practitioners.
westphillylocal.com
The Free Library of Philadelphia hosts nonprofit job fair on Thursday
The job fair is an opportunity to meet with many local organizations and agencies planning to grow their teams. Participating employers and community resources at the Nonprofit Job Fair include:. – ACHIEVEability;. – the Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. – Caring People Alliance. – Catholic Community Services. – Children’s Hospital...
#PrayForPhillyChallenge: How one beat creates connections
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The hashtag #PrayForPhilly has been circling social media for some time, but now, with the #PrayForPhillyChallenge, it has a new meaning. A Philadelphia rapper is using social media and a music competition to connect young people to resources.
Social worker charged with murder for allegedly failing to act as 3-year-old was fatally abused
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office took the extremely rare step this week of charging a social worker with murder in the death of a child whose foster placement she was overseeing.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while working at store in University City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees on the job at the convenience store in University City. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.An ambulance and University of Pennsylvania police responded to the Wawa at 36th and Chestnut Streets. Police couldn't provide many details, including what led up to two employees getting pepper sprayed.These kinds of crimes are becoming more common.Less than three weeks ago, about a 100 juveniles were caught on camera vandalizing and stealing from a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia.The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that a day after the Wawa was ransacked, City Councilman Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives and a senior representative told him the company was considering excluding Philadelphia from its expansion plans because of concerns about crime.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms. According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought...
police1.com
Philly's aging police retirees: Inflation is squeezing pensions
PHILADELPHIA — Robert McCann read about how a pair of suburban state senators are pushing pension increases for long-retired Pennsylvania public school teachers, state troopers, and others whose retirement checks are frozen at early-2020s levels. He rang me to talk about that. "I joined the Philadelphia Police Department in...
3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
Another family burying teen as Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic continues
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's gun violence crisis claimed another young life. Thirteen-year-old Jeremiah Wilcox died after he was shot and killed in West Oak Lane on Monday night.Jasmine Wilcox says her son was known as Jay. He was in the eighth grade. They just started looking at high school, and he had dreams of becoming an engineer.Jay was visiting a friend Monday night. His mom told CBS Philadelphia she spoke with him over the phone about 10 minutes before he was killed."That was my best friend," Wilcox said, "and I'm not going to get to see him no more."Squeezing her son's T-shirt...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Who’s Running for City Council?
Who’s running for City Council in Philadelphia? That’s a question on the minds of many Philadelphia voters as a handful of current members vacate their seats to run or explore a run for mayor of Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s resign-to-run rule requires members of City Council to resign their seats...
Upper Darby, Pa. student stabbed in face after large fight
Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania say a fight between a large number of students Wednesday afternoon ended in a stabbing.
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
fox29.com
2 Wawa employees pepper-sprayed in University City
Police say two Wawa employees were pepper-sprayed at a store in University City. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them
PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
