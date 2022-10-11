Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students and faculty have mixed responses to University pandemic reopening plans
With classes back in full swing, gatherings of all sizes permitted and campus life generally returning to normal, student and faculty responses to Northwestern’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening plans have been mixed. In August, the University announced it would be ending COVID-19 testing and vaccine booster requirements and phasing out...
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
RELATED PEOPLE
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
nwi.life
IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques
When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with Ivy Tech-Lake County, IU Northwest is taking lifelong learning seriously. About...
Decolonising education in South Africa – a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal – characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected to their own lives.
Daily Northwestern
Alicia Löffler to leave executive director position at Innovation and New Ventures Office
Alicia Löffler, executive director of Northwestern’s Innovation and New Ventures Office, will step down from the position at the end of Fall Quarter, the University announced in a Friday news release. Löffler founded the INVO, which supports NU inventors and entrepreneurs, and has worked there for 12 of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LGBTQ students at religious schools stage walkouts on National Coming Out Day
Students at religious schools across the country walked out of class Tuesday to demand widespread changes be made to how LGBTQ people are treated at religious universities and high schools. Tuesday’s walkouts at more than 50 schools were organized by the Religious Exemption Accountability Project (REAP) and the Black Menaces, a group of five Black…
theedadvocate.org
What is a College or University Department?
Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
Opinion: Do You Really Want Christian Intolerance in the Classroom?
Normally I wouldn’t use the word “perversion,” but I see it coming up often in response to my articles from members of the Christian community. If the Christian community is going to use language like this, I feel it's necessary to respond.
getnews.info
Horizon Worldwide – A Renowned Website Assisting Students In Find High School And College Internships To Gain Experience And Growth
The website is designed to help students find internships to get work experience. The importance of a good degree is diminished without relevant work experience in today’s world. Therefore, internships have become an important way for students to stand out, gain experience, and get hands-on knowledge in their careers. Students may struggle to find relevant information regarding internships despite their significance. To help them, Horizon Worldwide was established to provide detailed and relevant information to the candidates. Being a unique website, Horizon Worldwide has assisted several candidates in finding eligible high school internships and college internships to gain work experience and personal growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psychiatric Times
New Scholarship Announced for Underrepresented Racial and Ethnic Groups
The American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law scholarship aims to foster a welcoming and supportive environment for forensic psychiatrists of color. The American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law (AAPL) has created a scholarship for forensic psychiatrists from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in honor of Charles Dike, FRCPsych, MBChB, MPH.
newbooksnetwork.com
SOAS’ Yoga Studies Online
Raj Balkaran speaks with Jacqui Hargreaves & Ruth Westoby about SOAS’ exciting new online learning platform: Yoga Studies Online. Raj Balkaran is a scholar of Sanskrit narrative texts. He teaches at the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies and at his own virtual School of Indian Wisdom. For information see rajbalkaran.com.
YOGA・
Daily Northwestern
ETHS addresses concerns among LGBTQ+ students and adds gender-neutral bathrooms
Evanston Township High School has altered two single-gender restrooms to serve as all-gender restrooms, a move some students say is emblematic of progress for the school’s LGBTQ+ population. ETHS upgraded the facilities at the beginning of this school year, according to assistant superintendent and principal Taya Kinzie. The two...
Comments / 0