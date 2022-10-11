ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Wilmington.

The Charter School of Wilmington soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.

Charter School of Wilmington
Delaware Military Academy
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Charter School of Wilmington soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 11, 2022, 12:30:00.

Charter School of Wilmington
Delaware Military Academy
October 11, 2022
12:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Charter School of Wilmington soccer team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Charter School of Wilmington
Delaware Military Academy
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Philadelphia, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Julia R Masterman High School soccer team will have a game with Father Judge High School on October 13, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Smyrna sweep Defending State Volleyball Champions

WILMINGTON, Del — Smyrna ends St. Mark’s 39-Match winning streak in a three-set sweep. St. Marks are the two-time defending state champions, undefeated in the last two years including being undefeated before losing to the Smyrna Eagles. Officially, the Eagles have cemented. themselves as a state championship contender...
SMYRNA, DE
morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Volleyball Set To Visit Delaware State This Friday

BALTIMORE, Md. (Oct. 11, 2022)--Morgan State will travel to Dover, Del. on Friday, Oct. 14 to take on the Delaware State Hornets in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest at 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall. The Lady Bears enter the contest on a three-match losing skid, while Delaware State is riding a three-match winning streak.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Wilmington, DE
Education
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington University starting Delaware's second law school

Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school. The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State. In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other...
NEW CASTLE, DE
papreplive.com

Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend

Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
COATESVILLE, PA
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
MILFORD, DE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Charter School#Varsity Girls Soccer
Delaware LIVE News

Boost ‘22 collab results in 88% of city students graduating

Boost ’22, an initiative to raise graduation rates among seniors in the city of Wilmington, resulted in 88% of those seniors crossing the graduation stage last May, nearly 20% more than 2015. The initiative is a joint effort of five school districts, used one-on-one tutoring and mentoring, college visits, counseling services and more to make sure 435 out of 496 ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Best Antique Stores in Delaware

- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
ghfalcon.com

Marching Band Places Fifth at Bands of America Competition

Yet again, the Green Hope Marching Band proved itself successful through hard word and determination. On October 8th, Green Hope’s band members traveled to Delaware to participate in the Bands of America (BOA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Competition. As the band’s philosophy of having a growth mindset continues, their team dynamic is paying off.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Milford PD Corporal named Officer of the Quarter

MILFORD, Del. – Milford Corporal Jonathan Ricketts was named Officer of the Quarter. He got this award for his hard work and dedication. We’re told he always goes above and beyond and takes up many responsibilities outside his daily duties. We want to hear your good news, just...
MILFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Larry Johnson of New Castle, Delaware. Johnson was last seen on October 10, 2022, in the Newark area. Attempts to contact or locate Johnson have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Johnson...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion

I-95 southbound through Wilmington will be closed from Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495 Southbound. Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8 (US 202) and directed back to I-95 southbound via ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
DOVER, DE
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy