King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
How the megadrought exposed dangers of distant volcanoes

Visitors to the Las Vegas Valley know that the only nearby volcano is at The Mirage hotel, so why did University of Nevada researchers find volcanic ash recently in Lake Mead? The ongoing-drought caused record-low water levels in the country's largest reservoir, which uncovered rock embedded with volcanic ash from distant volcanoes.
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels – it dominates. Regarding the world’s largest hotels, the Las Vegas valley is home to five of the top 10, 8 of the top 15, and 25 of the top 50. It isn’t however, home to the largest hotel in the world. That goes to the First World Hotel in Malaysia with 7,351 rooms. This is 259 rooms larger than The Venetian Resort (Venetian and Palazzo Towers).
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish

Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds

Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
With new ownership and the same great pizza, the Hard Hat Lounge aims to become Las Vegas’ local fave

Experts call it “sympathetic restoration.” Loosely defined, it’s about restoring something’s working parts—like, say, those of a venerable local bar—while preserving the wear and tear that gives it character. The new owners of Downtown’s 60-plus-year-old Hard Hat Lounge, Robby Cunningham and Frank Sidoris, have done just that with Industrial Road’s beloved blue-collar local.
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
Las Vegas Food & Wine Hosts 14th Annual Festival At Tivoli Village Featuring El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila

The 14th annual highly anticipated Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival featured top chefs and restaurants, luxury liquor and wine brands, among other partners such as United Airlines, Ethel M. Chocolates and Fiji Water with partner Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (https://vegasfoodandwine.com/) The festival is known for featuring the world’s top spirits & wines paired with top level cuisine samplings from entities like Eataly, Palms and San Antonio Winery. Food & Wine showcases some of the World’s best culinary talents and highest class beverages such as El Cristiano Ultra Premium Tequila.
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas

LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
