LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels – it dominates. Regarding the world’s largest hotels, the Las Vegas valley is home to five of the top 10, 8 of the top 15, and 25 of the top 50. It isn’t however, home to the largest hotel in the world. That goes to the First World Hotel in Malaysia with 7,351 rooms. This is 259 rooms larger than The Venetian Resort (Venetian and Palazzo Towers).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO