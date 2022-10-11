ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst States for Science and Tech

The United States has long ranked among the most innovative countries in the world. Innovations in any number of fields – from software development and finance to energy storage and biotech – can have profound effects on our day-to-day lives.  Not only is innovation a primary driver of economic growth, but some innovations, like the […]
The Oakland Press

Ask the Lawyer: Can an employer require COVID vaccines?

Q: I was recently offered a new job, but the offer came with a requirement that I get a COVID vaccine at least two weeks before I start work. If I don’t get the vaccine, I don’t get the job. I thought it was against the law to require a vaccine or else. Besides, COVID is just about over, isn’t it?
Health
Axios

Study: Climate disaster coverage can perpetuate false narratives

A recently published study out of the University of Kansas suggests that damaging racial and gender stereotypes were perpetuated by newspaper images included in coverage of Hurricane Harvey. The big picture: Presenting people of color as victims and white people as rescuers in U.S. news coverage of climate disasters has...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.

By Zhen Wang  Wisconsin Watch  During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.  Despite the dangers, the women were determined. They knew that with the Taliban back in power, their dreams of...
Reuters

EU hopeful its electric cars can get level playing field in U.S. market

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European Union and U.S. officials will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to discuss ways to grant EU companies, including electric car makers, the same status as U.S. ones in the U.S. market, to avoid what the EU calls discrimination against its producers by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a top EU official said.
daystech.org

When the AI goes haywire, bring on the humans

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 13 (Reuters) – Used by two-thirds of the world’s 100 largest banks to assist lending choices, credit score scoring big Fair Isaac Corp (FICO.N) and its synthetic intelligence software program can wreak havoc if one thing goes fallacious. That disaster almost got here to cross...
Fortune

Chinese universities are gaining ground on American institutions in a ‘shift in the global knowledge economy’. Here’s what’s driving the change

The number of American universities in top spots are falling off the World University Rankings by Times Higher Education, while the number of Chinese schools is rising. American higher education is losing its prestige. The number of U.S. universities in the top 100 of the World University Rankings by Times...
Happi

American Cleaning Institute Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

A new sustainability report from the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) highlights the essential role the US cleaning products industry has played in combating the pandemic and underscores industry efforts to increase transparency and to reduce emissions and packaging. Most notably, the report calls on policymakers to implement more effective and uniform standards for ingredient transparency in cleaning products across the US.
The Associated Press

Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fortune

Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’

Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
getnews.info

Erika Schelby Presents the Dynamics and Intricacies of Corporate America in A Light-Hearted Way in Her Latest Book

The book beams light on the key topics and peculiar challenges faced by employees using stories from the renowned Aesop fables. Tight schedules, difficult colleagues, demanding workloads, approaching deadlines, and the prevalent news about the state of the global economy can translate to acute pressure in the workplace. This pressure translates to reduced productivity, ill health, irritability, absenteeism, and burnout, to mention a few. It is pertinent that certain measures be established by employers to curtail this menace that plagues the workforce and relieve the employees to an extent. These measures also serve as a means to appreciate employees for the often outstanding and selfless service they render to their companies or employers daily. At the same time, employees face news such as the Forbes 2022 list of The Richest People in the World or findings by Josh Bivens of the Economic Policy Institute that American CEO compensation rose by 1,460 percent since 1978 while ordinary U.S. workers gained just 18per cent — all adjusted for inflation.
defensenews.com

Data tools soldiers use in Africa could be a model for other commands

WASHINGTON — A data collection and dissemination program the Army has used over the past five years in Africa could be a model for how military intelligence analysts make better sense of the firehose of information they face each day. The Africa Data Science Center started as a pilot...
The Associated Press

Iran president accuses US of 'destabilization' amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization” targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown. President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly dismissed the unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in policy custody as a purported Western plot, without providing evidence. His latest remarks came after protests erupted in cities across Iran on Wednesday, with videos showing security forces apparently firing toward demonstrators. The protests, in which girls and women of all ages have removed their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement. Raisi, a hard-line protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has likened the protesters to “flies” and sought to downplay the unrest. “The Iranian nation has invalidated the American military option and, as they themselves have admitted, brought the policy of sanctions and maximum pressure a humiliating failure,” Raisi said Thursday to a conference in Astana, Kazakhstan.
