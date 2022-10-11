ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillychitchat.com

Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey

Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia

SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park

The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Philadelphia Destinations That Were Made For A Romantic Getaway

- If you’re single and seeking a partner, have you considered going online? Perhaps you’re contemplating a weekend break to somewhere exciting - like Philadelphia? To find your perfect traveling companion for a romantic excursion, your best bet would be to sign up for a digital dating service. If you'd love to meet someone older, opt to register with a dating website for cougars. These outlets make it so easy to track down kindred spirits. You’ll soon be making meaningful connections. Here are five Philadelphia places you must visit to inspire your search for someone interesting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant, Murder Suspect Killed

Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot while serving a homicide warrant at a home early Wednesday and a 19-year-old inside that home was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The shootout played out in a home along North 10th Street, near Brown Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 13, Dies After He's Shot Multiple Times in Head in West Oak Lane

A teenage boy was killed after he was shot multiple times in the face in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Monday night, police said. He was found lying on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of North Smedley Street shortly before 7 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The 13-year-old had been shot multiple times in the face and head area. His family identified him to NBC10 as Jay Wilcox.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

