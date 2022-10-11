Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Chef Christopher Kearse Rolls Out A Cornucopia of Fall Flavors at ForsythiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
phillychitchat.com
Photos: The Jacksons at Parx, Overbrook Lofts and Heydey
Ahh where were we. Yes I have gotten behind on events, as social season is in high gear. I have been shooting a lot of events, sending to my media outlets as well as posting on Social Media, but alas I have gotten backed up on posting here on PhillyChitChat. I am posting a few events which have appeared elsewhere but wanted to share with you here as well.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia
SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot several times near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gunfire near a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line stop in West Philadelphia sent a man to the hospital.Police found a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk at 60th and Market Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He's in critical condition after being shot in the chest, neck, hip and arm.Investigators believe the shooter fired at close range from a semi-automatic weapon, and that the shooting may be drug related.Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park
The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway
A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.
Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
billypenn.com
Columbus box painted with Italian flag; Remote work up 20%; Philly neighborhood manicures | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue. On Indigenous Peoples Day in Philly, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza remains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Top 5 Philadelphia Destinations That Were Made For A Romantic Getaway
- If you’re single and seeking a partner, have you considered going online? Perhaps you’re contemplating a weekend break to somewhere exciting - like Philadelphia? To find your perfect traveling companion for a romantic excursion, your best bet would be to sign up for a digital dating service. If you'd love to meet someone older, opt to register with a dating website for cougars. These outlets make it so easy to track down kindred spirits. You’ll soon be making meaningful connections. Here are five Philadelphia places you must visit to inspire your search for someone interesting.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Philly SWAT Officers Shot Serving Warrant, Murder Suspect Killed
Three Philadelphia police SWAT officers were shot while serving a homicide warrant at a home early Wednesday and a 19-year-old inside that home was killed in the exchange of gunfire. The shootout played out in a home along North 10th Street, near Brown Street in North Philadelphia's Poplar section just...
New Dough Head Pizza Shop Opens In South Philly
The new pizza joint opens its doors in a brand new building between Passyunk Square and Little Saigon.
13-year-old dies after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood
"My heart breaks for all who knew and loved him: his family, his friends, his neighbors, the entire Wagner Middle School community; the impact of such a tragedy is measureless," said PFT President Jerry Jordan.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
Caught on video: Man carjacked while getting ready for work in Northeast Philadelphia
The carjacking happened in just seconds as the victim was getting ready for work.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 13, Dies After He's Shot Multiple Times in Head in West Oak Lane
A teenage boy was killed after he was shot multiple times in the face in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood on Monday night, police said. He was found lying on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of North Smedley Street shortly before 7 p.m., Philadelphia police said. The 13-year-old had been shot multiple times in the face and head area. His family identified him to NBC10 as Jay Wilcox.
Comments / 2