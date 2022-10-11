ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throop, PA

Throop, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Throop.

The North Pocono High School soccer team will have a game with Mid Valley Secondary Center on October 11, 2022, 13:15:00.

North Pocono High School
Mid Valley Secondary Center
October 11, 2022
13:15:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The Montrose Area JrSr High School soccer team will have a game with Mid Valley Secondary Center on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Montrose Area JrSr High School
Mid Valley Secondary Center
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

ABOUT

High school soccer game info

