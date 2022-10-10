Maverick Dining Services announces new executive chef, bringing innovation to the kitchen

In UTA's first annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, the university unveiled the Land Acknowledgement Courtyard north of the Central Library. The courtyard, filled with indigenous plants, is a part of the Land Acknowledgement which Sampson Dewey, industrial engineering junior and president of the Native American Student Association, said is meant to recognize the Indigenous people who originally lived on the campus.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO