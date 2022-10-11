Alden, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Alden.
The Holland High School soccer team will have a game with Alden Central High School on October 11, 2022, 16:15:00.
Holland High School
Alden Central High School
October 11, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The East Aurora High School soccer team will have a game with Alden Central High School on October 11, 2022, 14:15:00.
East Aurora High School
Alden Central High School
October 11, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0