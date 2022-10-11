ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, NY

Alden, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Alden.

The Holland High School soccer team will have a game with Alden Central High School on October 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

Holland High School
Alden Central High School
October 11, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The East Aurora High School soccer team will have a game with Alden Central High School on October 11, 2022, 14:15:00.

East Aurora High School
Alden Central High School
October 11, 2022
14:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two People Are Trapped Inside Highmark Stadium

Update: the two people have been rescued. A scary situation developed in Orchard Park on Tuesday evening when two people got trapped inside Highmark Stadium. The two individuals that got stuck appear to be two utility workers. When the call came into the Windom Fire Company, the two workers were stuck in a utility bucket about 75’ in the air.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title

Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alden, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Medina Man Among 4 Killed in Niagara County Crash

A Medina man is one of the four people killed in a crash near Gasport. It happened yesterday when an RV driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a car in an intersection. The crash killed Simon Fox, and two Niagara County men with him in the car.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#The Holland High School#Alden Central High School
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger

There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI in Great Valley

On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Michael J. Donner, 21 of Clarence, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On October 8, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Donner on state route 219 in the town of Great Valley for traffic infractions. While interviewing Donner, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Donner was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .13 % was recorded.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for Snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We can hear the “moans and the groans” as soon as the News 10NBC First Alert Meteorologists start talking about some winter weather. But we have to start the conversation if you live in Western New York. So it may be time to take...
ROCHESTER, NY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy