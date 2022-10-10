ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lions Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

The Detroit Lions have cut a USFL star who recently made an NFL comeback. On Monday, the Lions waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander Jr. The 31-year-old returned to the NFL to play two games at a new position. Drafted as a defensive back in 2014, Alexander recorded 113 tackles over...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Auburn, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
247Sports

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#College Football#American Football#The New England Patriots
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
NFL
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
247Sports

Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts

The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

Everything Lane Kiffin said during SEC Teleconference ahead of Auburn

The middle of the 2022 college football season is here. No. 9 Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin are set to begin the back half of its schedule on Saturday. Welcoming Auburn (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) to Oxford on Saturday, the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) return home before setting off on a two-game road trip to LSU and Texas A&M to close out October.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Class of 2024 SG Jaiden Glover talks visits

Class of 2024 shooting guard Jaiden Glover is prepping for his junior season after transferring to The Patrick School (NJ.) The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is coming off a summer with the NY Renaissance 16U team that went to the Peach Jam finals and is looking to improve all facets of his game.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Michigan reveals honorary captains for Penn State, Michigan State games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program on Monday revealed two high-profile honorary captains for its two biggest home games of the season. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain this Saturday against Penn State, Jim Harbaugh announced Monday afternoon. New U-M President Santa Ono will have that honor when the Wolverines face in-state rival Michigan State at the Big House on Oct. 29.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy