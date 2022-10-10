ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence Passes Away at 23 Years Old

It’s a sad day for American Idol fans everywhere. Season 19 runner up Willie Spence, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Tennessee. Here’s everything we know. Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At the Age of 23. According to various local sources, American Idol runner up...
TENNESSEE STATE
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton To Coach ‘The Voice’ Season 23

The time as officially come for The Voice to confirm their upcoming coaches for season 23. After various weeks of guessing, the show’s newest coaches seemingly confirmed their involvement in a series of cryptic Instagram posts. If these posts are true, Kelly Clarkson will return to The Voice alongside Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Who is the Robo Girl? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!

The Masked Singer season 8 is cranking it up a notch and kicking into a new gear! That’s because they have a crazy new format full of twists, 22 contestants, and a lot of potential talent to come. Plus, with a shiny new slate of costumes, there’s plenty of wacky masks to see!
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa Debuts Pink Hair, Shares How She Achieved the Look

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa debuted a fun new hairstyle at an event on Wednesday. While attending the Industry Dance Awards, Siwa sported a bright pink style instead of her usual blonde. JoJo Siwa Debuts Pink Hair, Shares Process on TikTok. Siwa was attending the Industry...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Jax, Drew Barrymore Recreate Katy Perry hit

TikTok sensation and American Idol alum Jax collaborated with Drew Barrymore on the latter’s daytime talk show. The two teamed up for on-the-spot street performances and a uniquely entertaining rendition of “E.T.,” by Katy Perry. Their Collaboration Is In the Perspective of Barrymore’s Character on E.T.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Charlie Puth Creates Original Beat Out of Mug and Spoon on Live TV

For most people, the essence of a mug when paired with a spoon is to hold a simmering hot coffee. Not for a musical genius like Charlie Puth. Apparently, the pop singer can produce an original beat out of these objects, and we are absolutely impressed. Charlie Puth Makes Cup...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Duets Her Song ‘Breakaway’ with Sam Smith

Former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson performed a very special version of Kellyoke on a recent episode of her talk show. Instead of singing a cover song like she usually does, Clarkson joined forces with Sam Smith to perform a duet of her very own song, “Breakaway.”. Kelly Clarkson...
MUSIC
Vinny Guadagnino
talentrecap.com

Golden Buzzer Act Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Dustin’s Dojo, the first act to receive a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, will be returning to the show for the upcoming spin-off AGT: All-Stars. Their appearance was confirmed on Instagram this week. Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on AGT: All-Stars. Recently, Dustin’s Dojo posted a photo...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Avery Cyrus Asks JoJo Siwa to Be Her Girlfriend at Disney World

After denying allegations about the status of their relationship, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are now an official. The TikTok creator popped the question to Siwa during their trip at Disney World. Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa are Officially Dating. During their recent trip to Disney World, Avery Cyrus mustered up...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Battles Continue with Powerhouse Matchups

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night, as the Battles continued and the coaches narrowed down their teams. The episode picked up from Monday’s cliffhanger, as Blake Shelton chose to keep Austin Montgomery on his team, eliminating Tanner Fussell. The night featured some amazing matchups, and the coaches...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Nikki Bella Calls Out Tyra Banks for Mispronouncing Artem Chigvintsev’s Name

During this week’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars, co-host Tyra Banks mispronounced pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s name, prompting his wife Nikki Bella to call her out on Twitter. Ironically, Banks made the flub while acknowledging her past mistakes regarding names. Nikki Bella Tweets About Tyra Banks...
WWE

