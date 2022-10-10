ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding

(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Orscheln stores transitioning to Tractor Supply, Bomgaars and Buchheit

NEBRASKA — Nearly 20 farm and garden supply stores in Nebraska will be transitioning to a different company. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Tractor Supply Company received clearance to close its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply will gain 81 net stores and divest 85 stores to Bomgaars and Buchheit.
NEBRASKA STATE
agdaily.com

Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
NEBRASKA STATE
Colorado State
Scottsbluff, NE
Nebraska Traffic
Nebraska Government
South Dakota State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
NEBRASKA STATE
Pete Ricketts
doniphanherald.com

Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research

OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Kawasaki Rail Car named 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Chamber named Tuesday its "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska." This year, the award goes to the Kawasaki Rail Car. Votes were cast through a four-week, bracket-style competition. Other items up for the award were the Dorothy Lynch dressing from Columbus, the road zipper from...
NEBRASKA STATE
#News Channel Nebraska#Ndot#Newschannelnebraska Com#Ncn
klkntv.com

Submit your Nebraska storm photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund

HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
nomadlawyer.org

EXPLORE NEBRASKA : TOP 5 AMAZING PLACES TO GO HIKING IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska varied geography includes the wide prairies and high bluffs that make Scotts Bluff National Monument stand out, as well as the thick forests at Schramm Park State Recreation Area. There’s something for everyone, no matter what level of difficulty, in Nebraska’s many hiking spots. For web story...
NEBRASKA STATE
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD

