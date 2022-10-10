Read full article on original website
kios.org
Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Orscheln stores transitioning to Tractor Supply, Bomgaars and Buchheit
NEBRASKA — Nearly 20 farm and garden supply stores in Nebraska will be transitioning to a different company. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Tractor Supply Company received clearance to close its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply will gain 81 net stores and divest 85 stores to Bomgaars and Buchheit.
agdaily.com
Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire
The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
1011now.com
Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
doniphanherald.com
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
KETV.com
Kawasaki Rail Car named 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Chamber named Tuesday its "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska." This year, the award goes to the Kawasaki Rail Car. Votes were cast through a four-week, bracket-style competition. Other items up for the award were the Dorothy Lynch dressing from Columbus, the road zipper from...
klkntv.com
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
WOWT
Nebraska man hunts for gun bag refund
HALLAM, Neb. (WOWT) - Many hunters are gearing up for the season that’s not far away. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Nine months after buying an expensive gun bag...
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
nomadlawyer.org
EXPLORE NEBRASKA : TOP 5 AMAZING PLACES TO GO HIKING IN NEBRASKA
Nebraska varied geography includes the wide prairies and high bluffs that make Scotts Bluff National Monument stand out, as well as the thick forests at Schramm Park State Recreation Area. There’s something for everyone, no matter what level of difficulty, in Nebraska’s many hiking spots. For web story...
Subway car takes the win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The R211 subway car, which can be found running on tracks in New York City, emerged on top of a field that started out at about 50 products and was whittled down to 16 for a bracket-style contest.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
