Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Morningstar and Alamo Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/22, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), and Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.58 on 11/4/22, Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/31/22, and Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/1/22. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $554.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for MORN to open 0.17% lower in price and for ALG to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.
Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $25.55. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% loss over the past four weeks. Midland...
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $28.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Albertsons Companies gained following...
Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Citigroup, The Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo, AmeriServ and Cadence Bank
Chicago, IL – October 14, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1991757/5-cheap-bank-stocks-in-2022.
Zacks.com featured highlights Coupang, Nabors Industries and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
Chicago, IL – October 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Coupang CPNG, Nabors Industries NBR and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. NTB. Buy These 3 Top Stocks Right Away for Earnings Acceleration. Continuous earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment...
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
Consumer Sector Update for 10/14/2022: BYND, MLKN, KR, ACI, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) advancing 0.73% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was nearly 2% higher. Beyond Meat (BYND) shares were nearly 2% lower after saying it will lay off about 200 employees, or about 19%...
3 Industrial Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
With the markets continuing in volatile mode, it's a good idea to start looking at some stocks to take a nibble at with a view to holding long term. In that vein of thought, I have a few for consideration. There's a value situation at General Electric (NYSE: GE), an ESG play in Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and a "pick-and-shovel" play on electrification in the economy with nVent (NYSE: NVT).
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/14/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC (MYFW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The...
Morgan Stanley Q3 Income Declines
(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $3.58 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to...
Is Now The Time To Put United States Steel (NYSE:X) On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.
Nordex Reports Q3 Order Intake Of Over 1.4 Gigawatts; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the wind turbine maker Friday said it achieved order intake of over 1.4 gigawatts in the third quarter amid challenges. The orders, however, were lower than last year, but average selling price were higher.
Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Jumps 6.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Dutch Bros (BROS) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $33.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks. The Dutch...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2022: MS, C, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ
Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 2%. Wells Fargo (WFC) posted...
Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?
Finding a company that could produce a breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology is the quest for the holy grail in energy circles today. While lithium-ion batteries have been shown to be effective enough today to electrify segments of the energy market previously dominated by fossil fuels, they are still a higher-cost option with limitations. If a company can change the equation in regard to lithium's capacity, then it could be poised to capture an incredible market opportunity.
5 Stocks in Focus on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street started October with severe volatility after a highly disappointing September. Market participants remain concerned about the Fed’s decision about the future course of interest rate movement. The consumer price index (CPI) for the month of September came in hotter than expected. The headline CPI rose 0.4% month...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Rumble Stock (NASDAQ:RUM): Stay Centered with a Right-Leaning Platform
Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) certainly expresses a particular political viewpoint. However, investors should leave their biases at the door and consider Rumble's potential to thrive among a specific swath of disaffected streaming-content consumers. While this isn't the place to comment on Rumble's political views, from an investment standpoint, I am bullish on RUM stock.
Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
With the market well within bear market territory, many investors may wonder if it's time to pull money out of the market. However, I think the wiser move is to buy stocks. While the short-term prospects may look grim, the long-term picture remains intact for many companies, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). So if you've got some cash on the sidelines, picking up a few shares of these two companies could make you look like a genius a few years later.
