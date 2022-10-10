Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/17/22, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), and Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.58 on 11/4/22, Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/31/22, and Alamo Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/1/22. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $554.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for MORN to open 0.17% lower in price and for ALG to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO