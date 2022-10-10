ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Nene Leakes
Gregg Leakes
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?

Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech

Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
Nene Leakes’ Son, 23, Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke

NeNe Leakes, 54, confirmed that her son Brentt Leakes, 23, suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke on Monday, October 10. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” NeNe said in a video on her Instagram Stories, after TMZ broke the news of Brentt’s health incident. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke,” she revealed. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”
Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Provides an Update on His Mum After She Suffered a Stroke

Young & Restless star shares a touching photo with the world. It was a frightening time for the Young & Restless alum who played Cane Ashby when a beloved family member living half a world away suffered a health crisis. Nearly two weeks ago, Daniel Goddard flew to Australia after his mum’s stroke and sent an emotional message to his fans and followers to explain the emergency trip down under.
The American Institute for Cancer Research accused Lisa Rinna of using cancer for 'emotional blackmail' on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 finale

Kathy Hilton got upset in Aspen and Lisa Rinna shared all the off-camera details with the world. On the "RHOBH" finale, Rinna said she'd "get sick and die" if she didn't tell everyone about Hilton's actions. The American Institute for Cancer Research accused Rinna of using cancer for "emotional blackmail."
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Splits From Fiance Jaylan Mobley 2 Months After Engagement: Statement

It’s over. Teen Mom star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, split two months after getting engaged, the couple confirmed to In Touch on Tuesday, October 11. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement to In Touch. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”
Teddi Mellencamp announces stage 2 melanoma diagnosis: ‘Such a wake-up call’

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an update on her melanoma scare in the hopes that her fans will take sun protection seriously. In March, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” announced that she had a suspected melanoma removed after her former co-star Kyle Richards noticed some alarming discoloration on her back.
Normani On Mother's Second Cancer Diagnosis, "I Felt Incredibly Helpless"

The singer opens up about her mother’s second cancer diagnosis and speaks on the importance of self-examination. Singer Normani recently shared a vulnerable moment about discovering her mom, Andrea Hamilton, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. Her mother first beat cancer 19 years ago but found another lump on her breast in 2020.
