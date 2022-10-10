Read full article on original website
Get to know NeNe Leakes’ car-crazy son Brentt as he recovers from stroke
Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare. Concerned fans want to know...
NeNe Leakes confirms her 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes suffered congestive heart failure and stroke two weeks ago
NeNe Leakes' 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes is currently recovering after suffering from congestive heart failure and a stroke two weeks ago. NeNe, 54, confirmed her son's health struggles on her Instagram Stories on Monday, revealing Brentt has been showing improvement since the ordeal all began but is 'struggling' with speaking.
Nene Leakes’ Kids: Meet ‘RHOA’ Alum’s 2 Children After Brentt’s Heart Attack & Stroke
Nene Leakes is widely known for being on the Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 until 2020. She is also a mother to two adult sons. Nene was previously married to Gregg Leakes, until his death in Sept. 2021. One of Nene’s sons recently suffered...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech
Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
Nene Leakes’ Son, 23, Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke
NeNe Leakes, 54, confirmed that her son Brentt Leakes, 23, suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke on Monday, October 10. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out,” NeNe said in a video on her Instagram Stories, after TMZ broke the news of Brentt’s health incident. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke,” she revealed. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.”
Singer Willie Spence Dead at 23: Ryan Seacrest and "Devastated" American Idol Family Pay Tribute
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence. Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him. The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's...
Ryan Seacrest reveals he has COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine: 'I hope to make a quick recovery'
Ryan Seacrest has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. The star, 47, announced the news Tuesday via his social media while in quarantine. 'I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine,' the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host wrote.
Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Provides an Update on His Mum After She Suffered a Stroke
Young & Restless star shares a touching photo with the world. It was a frightening time for the Young & Restless alum who played Cane Ashby when a beloved family member living half a world away suffered a health crisis. Nearly two weeks ago, Daniel Goddard flew to Australia after his mum’s stroke and sent an emotional message to his fans and followers to explain the emergency trip down under.
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It For So Long'
The bad news for Ryan Seacrest? He's tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing the "usual symptoms." The good news? Being sidelined means the TV host has time to catch up on his shows, especially those involving food. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Tuesday...
The American Institute for Cancer Research accused Lisa Rinna of using cancer for 'emotional blackmail' on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 finale
Kathy Hilton got upset in Aspen and Lisa Rinna shared all the off-camera details with the world. On the "RHOBH" finale, Rinna said she'd "get sick and die" if she didn't tell everyone about Hilton's actions. The American Institute for Cancer Research accused Rinna of using cancer for "emotional blackmail."
Brandy 'following doctors' orders' after health scare
Brandy said she is recovering after experiencing a health scare due to "dehydration and low amounts of nutrition."
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Splits From Fiance Jaylan Mobley 2 Months After Engagement: Statement
It’s over. Teen Mom star Leah Messer and her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, split two months after getting engaged, the couple confirmed to In Touch on Tuesday, October 11. “While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement to In Touch. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”
‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence’s Family Speaks Out After His Death
After the death of American Idol star Willie Spence, 23, his family is speaking out at the first press conference after his death. Spence died as a result of an auto accident. The family spoke at Spence’s grandmother’s house in Florida. They expressed how heartbroken they are at Spence’s death.
Teddi Mellencamp announces stage 2 melanoma diagnosis: ‘Such a wake-up call’
Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an update on her melanoma scare in the hopes that her fans will take sun protection seriously. In March, the former star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” announced that she had a suspected melanoma removed after her former co-star Kyle Richards noticed some alarming discoloration on her back.
Normani On Mother's Second Cancer Diagnosis, "I Felt Incredibly Helpless"
The singer opens up about her mother’s second cancer diagnosis and speaks on the importance of self-examination. Singer Normani recently shared a vulnerable moment about discovering her mom, Andrea Hamilton, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. Her mother first beat cancer 19 years ago but found another lump on her breast in 2020.
George Alagiah, 66, reveals his bowel cancer has spread further and he will be taking a break from presenting BBC News At Six
George Alagiah is taking a break from presenting the BBC's News At Six after saying scans showed his cancer has spread further. The 66-year-old newsreader was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2014 and announced he was stepping back from his broadcasting work in October last year, but then returned to BBC News At Six in April.
