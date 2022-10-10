Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 7
Plum (3-4, 1-2) at Penn-Trafford (4-3, 1-2) Plum dropped its third straight game, falling 20-6 at South Fayette. The Mustangs scored first on a short touchdown pass from Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell but gave up 20 unanswered points. Eryck Moore has been a key running back for the Mustangs with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns. … Penn-Trafford fell a game below .500 in the all-time series against rival Gateway as the Gators won 21-10. Carmen Metcalf caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Conlan Green in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for a comeback. Logan Swartz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the loss, the Warriors’ second in three weeks. Greene threw for 176 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned 60 yards by Remy Bose for a TD.
How Pitt Basketball Will Replace Dior Johnson
The Pitt Panthers are built to survive a lengthy absence from Dior Johnson.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With 2 years left on contract, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot believes he has 'a lot' to offer
Only 16 victories from 500, Keith Dambrot is approaching his 25th season in coaching and his sixth at Duquesne after signing a seven-year contract in 2017. Which raises the question: Does he want to sign an extension before the end of the 2023-24 season? No Duquesne coach has held the job for more than seven years since Red Manning served 16 from 1958-59 through 1973-74.
Jeff Capel Apologized to Pitt Players for Past Comments
Jeff Capel apologized to the returning Pitt Panthers players for saying they needed "better players" at the end of last season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
ellwoodcity.org
Helling Stadium to Open to Guests, Spectators, Athletes for Homecoming Game
Ellwood City Area School District will open the gates to the newly renovated Helling Stadium on Friday, October 14 in its first home game of the season against Beaver Falls. The game starts at 7 p.m., and the district is excited to invite the public to take the first peek at the new stadium.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
voiceofmotown.com
Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event
Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Meadowcroft to host taffy pull and fall finale
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its Taffy Pull & Fall Finale on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy cooking demonstrations in the Hamilton Log House, cornhusk crafting in the 18th-century frontier area, and test their skills with the atlatl – a spear-thrower used by prehistoric hunters – in a re-created 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village.
New food and beverage options at PPG Paints Arena for upcoming season (Photos)
PITTSBURGH — In addition to the news that Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will be serving up its signature pizza offerings at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are also several other new food and beverage options coming to the arena that fans can look forward to this season.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
