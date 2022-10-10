Plum (3-4, 1-2) at Penn-Trafford (4-3, 1-2) Plum dropped its third straight game, falling 20-6 at South Fayette. The Mustangs scored first on a short touchdown pass from Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell but gave up 20 unanswered points. Eryck Moore has been a key running back for the Mustangs with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns. … Penn-Trafford fell a game below .500 in the all-time series against rival Gateway as the Gators won 21-10. Carmen Metcalf caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Conlan Green in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for a comeback. Logan Swartz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the loss, the Warriors’ second in three weeks. Greene threw for 176 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned 60 yards by Remy Bose for a TD.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO