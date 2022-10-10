ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 7

Plum (3-4, 1-2) at Penn-Trafford (4-3, 1-2) Plum dropped its third straight game, falling 20-6 at South Fayette. The Mustangs scored first on a short touchdown pass from Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell but gave up 20 unanswered points. Eryck Moore has been a key running back for the Mustangs with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns. … Penn-Trafford fell a game below .500 in the all-time series against rival Gateway as the Gators won 21-10. Carmen Metcalf caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Conlan Green in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for a comeback. Logan Swartz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the loss, the Warriors’ second in three weeks. Greene threw for 176 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned 60 yards by Remy Bose for a TD.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

With 2 years left on contract, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot believes he has 'a lot' to offer

Only 16 victories from 500, Keith Dambrot is approaching his 25th season in coaching and his sixth at Duquesne after signing a seven-year contract in 2017. Which raises the question: Does he want to sign an extension before the end of the 2023-24 season? No Duquesne coach has held the job for more than seven years since Red Manning served 16 from 1958-59 through 1973-74.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Bethel Park, PA
Sports
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
South Fayette Township, PA
City
Moon, PA
City
North Hills, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Football
City
Bethel Park, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7

He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022

WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Black Hawks#Wpial#Upper St Clair#Usc#Bp#Tigers
Tribune-Review

School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event

Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kidsburgh.org

10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church

The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Meadowcroft to host taffy pull and fall finale

Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its Taffy Pull & Fall Finale on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy cooking demonstrations in the Hamilton Log House, cornhusk crafting in the 18th-century frontier area, and test their skills with the atlatl – a spear-thrower used by prehistoric hunters – in a re-created 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village.
AVELLA, PA
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy