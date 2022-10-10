ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments

The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion. The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month. Developers propose...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Highland Village City Council continues to discuss comprehensive plan

Highland Village City Council continued to discuss the city's proposed comprehensive plan updates on Oct. 11. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council continued discussion over the city’s comprehensive plan updates during its Oct. 11 meeting. Tuesday’s discussion focused on defining future allowable uses for two of the six...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Crawford Road closure delayed

The Crawford Road closure that was scheduled for last weekend has been postponed. Union Pacific began routine maintenance work on the railroad tracks in Argyle last week, shutting down Old Justin Road and Harpole Road at Hwy 377 for several days. The work was expected to be completed before the weekend, and then crews would conduct similar work at the Crawford Road crossing throughout the weekend.
ARGYLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas

Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sit Means Sit Fort Worth dog training classes coming to Keller

Daisy practices staying in place during a Sit Means Sit Fort Worth group class. (Courtesy of Sit Means Sit Fort Worth) A dog-training business will soon take up shop in Keller after City Council approved a specific-use permit during the Oct. 4 meeting. Stephanie Putnam has run the Sit Means Sit Fort Worth franchise since 2017 as a mobile business but will now operate in a 2,090-square-foot facility at 363 Keller Parkway, Ste. A, Keller. This location previously housed the Humane Society of North Texas. Sit Mean Sit Fort Worth is one of more than 150 franchise locations across the country and Putnam's locations cover more 104 ZIP codes in a 3,200-square-mile territory in north Texas. The company offers day training, private lessons and group classes. There are seven trainers who will work at the facility, led by director of operations and head trainer Mindy Yates, Putnam said. There will be no more than four dogs at the business at one time, and there will be staggered arrival times as well, Putnam added. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. Putnam said she hopes to open by the end of the year. 888-342-3647. www.sitmeanssit.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas sees progress in housing the homeless & Lewisville focuses on affordable housing solutions

The Dallas Area Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness Local Government Corporation Board recently presented data showing progress on finding housing for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Oct. 14 episode of the DFW Breakdown, which focuses on the topic of affordable housing, Community Impact reporter Rebecca Heliot...
LEWISVILLE, TX
multifamilybiz.com

Sentinel Real Estate Acquires Newly Built 331-Unit Debbie Lane Flats Garden-Style Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

ARLINGTON, TX - Sentinel Real Estate Corporation announced that it has acquired Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit garden-style apartment community located in Arlington, Texas. The property represented an opportunity for Sentinel to acquire a stabilized newly-built luxury community in the desirable and rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Debbie Lane Flats...
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

