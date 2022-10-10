Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
tcu360.com
New residential halls expected to wipe out two parking lots on the east side of campus
As the student population continues to grow, two new residential halls on the east side of campus are expected to open in the fall 2024 along with a new dining hall. The construction will wipe out two reserved permit parking lots on the east side of campus, across from the Neeley School of Business.
Plano's Harrington Library to temporarily close as renovations continue
Harrington Library is slated to be closed starting Oct. 30 until mid-January. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano's Harrington Library will close beginning Oct. 30 for more than two months as $5 million in building renovations continues. The library branch at 1501 18th St. is scheduled to reopen in mid-January, according...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Concerns, Fort Worth Commission Approves New Apartments
The Fort Worth planning commission on Wednesday approved the addition of nearly 600 new apartments off West 7th Street despite some neighbors’ concerns that it will only add to traffic congestion. The vote was unanimous and now goes to the city council for final approval next month. Developers propose...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Another Time and Grille gets approval for outdoor smoking patio from Richardson
Another Time and Place Grill has been granted a special permit for a smoking patio at its Richardson location at 925 Abrams Road. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson City Council approved a special-use permit during its Oct. 10 meeting that will allow Another Time and Place Grill to provide dining and hookah smoking on an outdoor patio.
Coppell City Council approves ordinance for Victory Shops
Coppell City Council approved an ordinance for a new conceptual planned development for Victory Shops at Coppell on Oct. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council approved an ordinance for a new conceptual planned development for Victory Shops at Coppell. This 16.766-acre development is located on the southeast corner of...
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
Highland Village City Council continues to discuss comprehensive plan
Highland Village City Council continued to discuss the city's proposed comprehensive plan updates on Oct. 11. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Highland Village City Council continued discussion over the city’s comprehensive plan updates during its Oct. 11 meeting. Tuesday’s discussion focused on defining future allowable uses for two of the six...
Crawford Road closure delayed
The Crawford Road closure that was scheduled for last weekend has been postponed. Union Pacific began routine maintenance work on the railroad tracks in Argyle last week, shutting down Old Justin Road and Harpole Road at Hwy 377 for several days. The work was expected to be completed before the weekend, and then crews would conduct similar work at the Crawford Road crossing throughout the weekend.
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
Coppell, Lewisville see increase in HOT funds
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell collectively brought in $2.9 million in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue in fiscal year 2021-22, and the two cities are using the rise in funds over the last few years to promote their respective cities. Coppell has four hotels that are less than...
Sit Means Sit Fort Worth dog training classes coming to Keller
Daisy practices staying in place during a Sit Means Sit Fort Worth group class. (Courtesy of Sit Means Sit Fort Worth) A dog-training business will soon take up shop in Keller after City Council approved a specific-use permit during the Oct. 4 meeting. Stephanie Putnam has run the Sit Means Sit Fort Worth franchise since 2017 as a mobile business but will now operate in a 2,090-square-foot facility at 363 Keller Parkway, Ste. A, Keller. This location previously housed the Humane Society of North Texas. Sit Mean Sit Fort Worth is one of more than 150 franchise locations across the country and Putnam's locations cover more 104 ZIP codes in a 3,200-square-mile territory in north Texas. The company offers day training, private lessons and group classes. There are seven trainers who will work at the facility, led by director of operations and head trainer Mindy Yates, Putnam said. There will be no more than four dogs at the business at one time, and there will be staggered arrival times as well, Putnam added. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. Putnam said she hopes to open by the end of the year. 888-342-3647. www.sitmeanssit.com.
Dallas sees progress in housing the homeless & Lewisville focuses on affordable housing solutions
The Dallas Area Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness Local Government Corporation Board recently presented data showing progress on finding housing for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Oct. 14 episode of the DFW Breakdown, which focuses on the topic of affordable housing, Community Impact reporter Rebecca Heliot...
Peacock Park playground closed for upgrades
Peacock Park's playground will be closed during installation of a new play structure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The playground at Peacock Park in Flower Mound will be closed starting Oct. 10 during installation of a new play structure. The park located at 3000 Old Settlers Road is expected to be closed...
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
multifamilybiz.com
Sentinel Real Estate Acquires Newly Built 331-Unit Debbie Lane Flats Garden-Style Apartment Community in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
ARLINGTON, TX - Sentinel Real Estate Corporation announced that it has acquired Debbie Lane Flats, a 331-unit garden-style apartment community located in Arlington, Texas. The property represented an opportunity for Sentinel to acquire a stabilized newly-built luxury community in the desirable and rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Debbie Lane Flats...
Here are updates on 5 food-related businesses operating in Richardson
The Brass Tap opened its newest location at CityLine in Richardson on Aug. 16. (Courtesy The Brass Tap) From pizza to cold-smoked meats, here are the latest updates on five places to get food in Richardson. 1. Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According...
New Frisco park leans into the future of development
Kaleidoscope Park is under construction in Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Communities Foundation of Texas) A new community park slated to open in 2023 aims to bring an innovative and inclusive green space to Frisco. Communities Foundation of Texas, a Dallas-based charity with a county office in Frisco, announced a new name...
