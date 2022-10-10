Daisy practices staying in place during a Sit Means Sit Fort Worth group class. (Courtesy of Sit Means Sit Fort Worth) A dog-training business will soon take up shop in Keller after City Council approved a specific-use permit during the Oct. 4 meeting. Stephanie Putnam has run the Sit Means Sit Fort Worth franchise since 2017 as a mobile business but will now operate in a 2,090-square-foot facility at 363 Keller Parkway, Ste. A, Keller. This location previously housed the Humane Society of North Texas. Sit Mean Sit Fort Worth is one of more than 150 franchise locations across the country and Putnam's locations cover more 104 ZIP codes in a 3,200-square-mile territory in north Texas. The company offers day training, private lessons and group classes. There are seven trainers who will work at the facility, led by director of operations and head trainer Mindy Yates, Putnam said. There will be no more than four dogs at the business at one time, and there will be staggered arrival times as well, Putnam added. The hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. Putnam said she hopes to open by the end of the year. 888-342-3647. www.sitmeanssit.com.

KELLER, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO