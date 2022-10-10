Read full article on original website
Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
