Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Dozens of employers looking to hire at employment expo

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Fall Gray Digital Media/WDTV 5 Employment Expo presented by WVU Medicine is coming up soon!. More than 25 area employers will be there looking to hire. The expo is on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Bank problem leads to felony charge for Fairmont resident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Frustration over a bank account in Fairmont has landed a resident in jail facing felony charges. According to police, on Tuesday Tracy Lawson, 60, was arguing with employees at the Truist Bank over a discrepancy when employees heard him say “he would rob the place to get his money.”
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

Mon County GOP opens Seneca Center hub, Democrats deploy strategically

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four weeks away from the election, Monongalia County Republicans have opened the “Victory Center” in Suite 30 of the Seneca Center on Beechurst Drive in Morgantown. Monongalia County Republican party Chairman Ethan Moore said they plan to staff the location on an as needed basis for candidates and area voters.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police warns of phone scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Elkins woman arrested for Medicaid fraud

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was executed Thursday in relation to an incident of Medicaid Fraud. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy L.R. Elbon, along with Sgt. B. W. Cogar and Cpl. S.D. Kyle executed an arrest warrant on Thursday for Carrie Collins of the Elkins area of Randolph County.
ELKINS, WV
kingwood.com

Come Out To The Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday!

Come Out To The Kingwood Oktoberfest this Saturday!. It's time to break out the Lederhosen as the annual Kingwood Oktoberfest is finally here and promises to be better than ever. Kingwood’s original Oktoberfest, will be “rolling out” barrels of fun and music this Saturday, October 15th at Holy Comfort Lutheran Church.
KINGWOOD, WV

