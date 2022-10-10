There are literally thousands of pieces of merchandise in Disney World (maybe more!) but there are some that are much more popular than others. Spirit Jerseys, Crocs, Minnie ears, and Starbucks tumblers — just to name a few — are among some of the most common souvenirs and collectibles that people bring home from Disney World. But if you’re the type who likes to get some bang for their buck, you might be a popcorn bucket fanatic instead. And there’s a new popcorn bucket design releasing soon!

TRAVEL ・ 6 HOURS AGO