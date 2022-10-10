Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
HUNDREDS of Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants…Again
In discussing park price increases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek once said, “If demand goes up, then we have the opportunity to do that.” Well, we regret to inform your budgets, but it seems that the time for price increases has arrived. price increases implemented for Genie+ at Disneyland,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
disneyfoodblog.com
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for CHEAPER
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations have now been running for more than a year, but Disney’s not slowing down with the new merchandise!. We’ve continued to see...
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Sees Price INCREASE at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ debuted last year at Disneyland Resort, replacing the former MaxPass system. Genie+ is a paid feature that lets you make reservations for Lightning Lanes in the parks. These work similarly to how the old MaxPass lanes did, letting you skip the normal line at rides around the parks. We’ve seen many changes to the system since it debuted, but now, Genie+ just got a price increase in Disneyland.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 BIGGEST Disney World Price Increases This Week and How to Cheat the System
If you’re wondering why your wallet is crying in the corner, it’s probably because Disney World just increased prices on all kinds of food, experiences, and souvenirs. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a wave of price increases hit the parks (far from it), but it drives home the idea that Disney vacations are expensive and only getting pricier.
disneyfoodblog.com
We Promise No Bats Were Harmed in the Making of This Disney World Treat
We’ve been BUSY bringing you everything you need to know about Halloween in Disney World. From the latest merch drops and special events to entertainment and snacks, Disney has it all during the fall season. We were in Magic Kingdom recently when we spotted a NEW treat on the menu at one Fantasyland spot, so you know we had to check it out. Come with us to try another new Halloween drink at Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
A Haunted Mansion-Themed Disney Wedding?? Sign Us Up!
Raise your hand if you’ve ever dreamed of getting married in a Disney Park. 🙋♀️ Raise your hand again if you’d love to get married in a Disney Park…with a Haunted Mansion theme. 🎃. It’s officially Halloween season and we’re ALL about the...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Prevent Price Increases From RUINING Your Disney World Trip
If you thought Disney World was expensive before, get ready. 💰. Price increases on tickets, food items, and more are not unusual at Disney World. Earlier in 2022, we saw HUNDREDS of price increases impact snacks and food items across Disney World restaurants. We’ve also seen sneaky ticket price increases put in place for 2022 and 2023. But October of 2022 brought with it even MORE increases on everything from photo sessions to Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars. So how can you avoid having your budget severely impacted by price increases at the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got some tips.
disneyfoodblog.com
Build Your Own Disney Castle At Home With These Kits!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Is there anything more iconic than a Disney Castle?. From the sweeping spires of Cinderella Castle in Disney World to the classic Bavarian style of Sleeping Beauty Castle in...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Hidden GRAPE Churro Is Coming to Disney World for a Limited Time
If you enjoy a sugary sweet treat, you might be one of the many fans who love Disney’s famous churros!. One of the many places you can find these delicious snacks is at Sunshine Churros in Disney Springs, and to celebrate Halloween they just released a brand new churro!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Genie+ Could Cost You MORE Depending on When You Visit Disney World
You may need to add a little more flexibility to your budgets because some CHANGES are happening when it comes to Disney World costs. Price increases have already been put into effect for Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot, along with hidden price increases for tickets in 2023, and increases to special experiences like private photo shoots. But now a service you may have been planning to use in Disney World is also getting more expensive, depending on when you visit.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Just Dropped Even More Holiday Merchandise ONLINE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney merchandise tends to be a passion of ours and lately, Disney has really been delivering. From new collections like the Disney x Vans 50th anniversary collection, the latest holiday Dooney and Bourke collections, and new Starbucks cups, our wallets have been looking pretty empty. Now, Disney has made it even easier to add a little holiday cheer to your home while you sit at home!
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Passholder-Exclusive Popcorn Bucket is Coming to Disney World
There are literally thousands of pieces of merchandise in Disney World (maybe more!) but there are some that are much more popular than others. Spirit Jerseys, Crocs, Minnie ears, and Starbucks tumblers — just to name a few — are among some of the most common souvenirs and collectibles that people bring home from Disney World. But if you’re the type who likes to get some bang for their buck, you might be a popcorn bucket fanatic instead. And there’s a new popcorn bucket design releasing soon!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Cast Members Will Get Free Entry and the Disney+ Bundle
The hard-working Cast Members in Disney World are really what make the parks feel so magical. They create fun moments for the guests, greet everyone on Main Street, U.S.A., and keep all the rides, restaurants, and gift shops running. Starting soon, these Cast Members and other employees at The Walt...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS! Price INCREASES Hit Lightsaber and Droid Building Experiences in Disney World
HUNDREDS of price increases hit Disney World earlier in 2022, but that was only the beginning. We’ve since seen price increases impact character dining, tickets (in a sneaky way), and more. And now 2 additional experiences in Disney World will cost you MORE during your next trip. Two popular...
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT 🚨 Minnie Ears Got a BIG Price Increase in Disney World
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Price increases hit Disney World in a huge wave recently, with hundreds of menu items increasing in cost. We also saw some special experiences get more expensive, such as building a lightsaber in Galaxy’s Edge.
disneyfoodblog.com
First Look at the Medals for the runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend!
To all our runners out there, are you looking forward to next year’s runDisney events?. The Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend race is quite popular among many Disney fans, and it’s only a few months away! Merchandise is already available to celebrate the event ahead of time, but now, you can finally get a sneak peek at the finisher medals that will be handed out next year!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: UPDATE on TRON Roller Coaster Construction in Disney World
We’re getting closer and closer to the opening of the TRON roller coaster in Magic Kingdom!. Back in 2017, Disney announced plans to open TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, and its opening was subsequently delayed from 2021 to Spring 2023. Our favorite way to keep an eye on construction progress is to take a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover and on a recent ride, we noticed a BIG development!
