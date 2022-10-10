Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
While crews worked on getting portable generators for the failed pump stations, thousands of gallons of wastewater was leaked into local bodies of water.
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
Bay News 9
Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods
The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
usf.edu
Central Florida counties survey road damage as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes
After making landfall near Cayo Costa, Hurricane Ian crossed through south central Florida counties, causing historic flooding. Two weeks later, flood warnings remain in place for areas bordering the Peace River, Myakka River and Horse Creek throughout Polk, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. On Monday, the Peace River was measured...
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
Bay News 9
Manatee County dairy farm suffers damages from Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian swept through Manatee County, local farmers say they took a big hit. From animals to infrastructure, officials say the loss and damage are unprecedented. What You Need To Know. The owners of Dakin Dairy Farms say they are trying to rebuild after...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
Bay News 9
Officials say Central Florida Expressway Authority lost out on $22M due to toll suspensions
The tolls are coming back to most Florida roads this Saturday after they were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian. But in the weeks since the decision was made, officials say the move has cost about $22 million in lost toll revenue just in Central Florida.
click orlando
Polk County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can get help at new Disaster Recovery Center
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A new FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in Polk County, giving another resource to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center at 1702 S. Holland Pkwy in Bartow and will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week, FEMA said in a release.
plantcityobserver.com
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
fox13news.com
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
positivelyosceola.com
County leadership considers next move for residents of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
Osceola County continues to consider what the next step will be for Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, a senior living community that, for the second time in 5 years, has experienced large-scale flooding due to the impact of a hurricane to nearby Shingle Creek. The community was placed under a...
FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian
On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
Poinciana Gets New Sheriff's District Office
Polk County serves the western part of the planned community, which is growing
Lakeland Smart Growth Forum Addresses Housing Needs, Infrastructure
About 100 people, including city officials and residents, attended a Smart Growth Summit at The Well on Parker Street Tuesday evening to discuss Lakeland’s increasing population and building boom in recent years and ways to handle it in the future. Moderator Andrea Oliver asked the seven panelists questions about...
Polk County Deputy OK After Shooting
Sheriff Grady Judd Says Bullet-Proof Vest saved Deputy's Life
Bay News 9
Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
Bay News 9
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
fox13news.com
Some residents still without power in Peace River Village after Hurricane Ian
BARTOW, Fla. - Power has been restored for the vast majority of Floridians after Hurricane Ian, but it has not for many people who live in Peace River Village on SR 60 in Bartow, which is still flooded. Phil Black is one of dozens of residents who is waiting to...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
