Polk County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods

The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Bay News 9

Manatee County dairy farm suffers damages from Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian swept through Manatee County, local farmers say they took a big hit. From animals to infrastructure, officials say the loss and damage are unprecedented. What You Need To Know. The owners of Dakin Dairy Farms say they are trying to rebuild after...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port

Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Lakeland Smart Growth Forum Addresses Housing Needs, Infrastructure

About 100 people, including city officials and residents, attended a Smart Growth Summit at The Well on Parker Street Tuesday evening to discuss Lakeland’s increasing population and building boom in recent years and ways to handle it in the future. Moderator Andrea Oliver asked the seven panelists questions about...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL

