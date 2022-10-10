Read full article on original website
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
$115 for a Snack? See the NEW Menu Items at Enchanted Rose in Disney World
Some of the most underrated places to hang out and grab a bite to eat are the Disney World lounges. You can find lots of great lounges at the Magic Kingdom area hotels, such as Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto (at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort) and the Steakhouse 71 Lounge (at Disney’s Contemporary Resort).
HUNDREDS of Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants…Again
In discussing park price increases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek once said, “If demand goes up, then we have the opportunity to do that.” Well, we regret to inform your budgets, but it seems that the time for price increases has arrived. price increases implemented for Genie+ at Disneyland,...
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Dress Head to Toe in Pizza Planet Gear!
If you want to vacation somewhere that is constantly changing, Disney World fits the bill!. We’re in the parks every day bringing you the latest updates (even the not-so-great changes like price increases on water, dining, lightsaber, and photo shoots) so that you can stay updated on your next visit to Disney World. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today! Come along with us to check out the latest changes over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
Genie+ Sees Price INCREASE at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ debuted last year at Disneyland Resort, replacing the former MaxPass system. Genie+ is a paid feature that lets you make reservations for Lightning Lanes in the parks. These work similarly to how the old MaxPass lanes did, letting you skip the normal line at rides around the parks. We’ve seen many changes to the system since it debuted, but now, Genie+ just got a price increase in Disneyland.
What’s New in Magic Kingdom: Over 60 New Pieces of Merchandise!
To say that things in Disney World have been busy recently is an understatement. First, the crowds are coming back into the parks — we had a bit of a slow season in late summer, but fall is bringing people back in droves. Then we had a TON of price increases hit the parks. Genie+ has also gone up in price PLUS the price is dependent on the day of your trip. But what else has been going on, specifically in Magic Kingdom? Let’s find out!
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
Why We Think New Holiday Ears (and More) Are Coming to Disney World SOON
Sorry Halloween, but the holiday season is already creeping in and starting to take over. We haven’t decided on a costume, been trick-or-treating, or even seen all the scary movies that we have planned for this year, but we’re keeping a close eye on stocking stuffers and Christmas tree ornaments even as we embrace spooky season.
What To Expect on a Halloween-themed Disney Cruise!
Close your eyes and imagine sailing on a Disney Cruise Line ship. The smell of the ocean, the light breeze, the warm sun…amazing. Now once again picture all of that except…it’s also HALLOWEEN! Disney Cruise Line’s Halloween on the High Seas brings all the spooky fun of the holiday into the ship, complete with special decor, character costumes, trick or treating, and more, so come along with us to see what Halloween on the High Seas is all about!
PHOTOS: The Dress Shop Is MISSING From Disney Springs
Then you might want to head to Disney Springs on your next visit to Disney World! You can find all kinds of merchandise locations there featuring everything from Disney apparel to home decor, toys, and more. We were taking a stroll through the Springs recently when we noticed that something was MISSING from its usual spot, and it turns out — The Dress Shop is CLOSED in Disney Springs — sort of!
We Found the Best Disney Deals on Amazon So You Don’t Have To
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s that time again — time to save some money on Disney merchandise!. Disney items can be pretty pricey, but luckily, there are a lot of great...
Build Your Own Disney Castle At Home With These Kits!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Is there anything more iconic than a Disney Castle?. From the sweeping spires of Cinderella Castle in Disney World to the classic Bavarian style of Sleeping Beauty Castle in...
A Haunted Mansion-Themed Disney Wedding?? Sign Us Up!
Raise your hand if you’ve ever dreamed of getting married in a Disney Park. 🙋♀️ Raise your hand again if you’d love to get married in a Disney Park…with a Haunted Mansion theme. 🎃. It’s officially Halloween season and we’re ALL about the...
Where to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for CHEAPER
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations have now been running for more than a year, but Disney’s not slowing down with the new merchandise!. We’ve continued to see...
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
PHOTOS: See What’s CHANGED at the Belle Vue Lounge in Disney World
The BoardWalk Deli recently opened, The Cake Bake Shop is bringing desserts to the BoardWalk soon, and the BoardWalk Inn will be “reinvigorated” with changes in the lobby, lounge, and guest rooms. And now there’s a BIG change in one space inside BoardWalk Inn!. We took a...
DFB Video: 14 Things You Should ALWAYS Do in Disney World
Want to avoid FOMO on your Disney Trip, or just make sure you’re not making any huge mistakes — there are some things you’ll ALWAYS need to do to make sure you have the best experience possible. And we’re gonna explore those with you TODAY — here...
5 BIGGEST Disney World Price Increases This Week and How to Cheat the System
If you’re wondering why your wallet is crying in the corner, it’s probably because Disney World just increased prices on all kinds of food, experiences, and souvenirs. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a wave of price increases hit the parks (far from it), but it drives home the idea that Disney vacations are expensive and only getting pricier.
We Promise No Bats Were Harmed in the Making of This Disney World Treat
We’ve been BUSY bringing you everything you need to know about Halloween in Disney World. From the latest merch drops and special events to entertainment and snacks, Disney has it all during the fall season. We were in Magic Kingdom recently when we spotted a NEW treat on the menu at one Fantasyland spot, so you know we had to check it out. Come with us to try another new Halloween drink at Disney World!
