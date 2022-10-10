Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park continues to hold Class 7A, Area 6 region title
HOOVER – Spain Park, Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, and Oak Mountain all competed for the chance to be crowned region champion and progress to the Super Regional tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Host Spain Park came out victoriously in the tournament and won the covenant Class 7A, Area 6 region trophy for the third straight year in a row. The Jaguars and runner-up Oak Mountain will both progress to the Super Regional tournament.
Shelby Reporter
Week 9 predictions: Playoff spots on the line as season winds down
Week 8 record: 7-2 Overall record: 59-21 Down to our final two weeks of region play, you can feel the intensity in the air as we gear up for the ninth week of the regular season. This week’s slate includes several games with plenty on the line for each team,...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss
VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
Shelby Reporter
Registration opens for SC youth basketball
COLUMBIANA – It’s time for basketball season, and Shelby County is looking for more wildcats. Shelby Co. Youth Basketball is looking for players from first grade to age 15 to register for 2022 Wildcat Youth Basketball. Registration will be at Elvin Hill Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 15...
outlooknewspapers.com
Hoover’s Historic Win Streak Ends at 6 Games
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team’s historic six-game win streak ended last Friday when it lost a nonleague game at Nogales High in La Puente, 47-7. Individual statistics were not reported to the Glendale News-Press. Despite...
College football at Trash Pandas stadium: There’s 1 million reasons
The sod has been rolled out on the infield dirt at Toyota Field and the pitching mound has been scraped away. The baseball field that’s home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas is getting a new look. Toyota Field will host its first college football game Saturday at 6...
Anniston, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Anniston. The Talladega County Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Alabama School for the Deaf on October 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
Shelby Reporter
Bama Against Bullying teaches weekly classes in Pelham
PELHAM – Bama Against Bullying aims to bring kindness and smiles to local children who may need the extra confidence boost. Bama Against Bullying holds weekly classes at 24e gym in Pelham on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., and teaches children the art of confidence through dance. Barbie Perry, founder...
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
Man accidentally shoots himself in carpool line at Birmingham school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself while in a carpool line at a school in Birmingham, police report. According to Sgt. Monica Law, the man shot himself while in line at Arrington Middle School on Jefferson Ave SW. No children were in the car at the time of the […]
USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
samford.edu
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
