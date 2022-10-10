ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Shelby Reporter

Spain Park continues to hold Class 7A, Area 6 region title

HOOVER – Spain Park, Chelsea, Hewitt-Trussville, and Oak Mountain all competed for the chance to be crowned region champion and progress to the Super Regional tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Host Spain Park came out victoriously in the tournament and won the covenant Class 7A, Area 6 region trophy for the third straight year in a row. The Jaguars and runner-up Oak Mountain will both progress to the Super Regional tournament.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Week 9 predictions: Playoff spots on the line as season winds down

Week 8 record: 7-2 Overall record: 59-21 Down to our final two weeks of region play, you can feel the intensity in the air as we gear up for the ninth week of the regular season. This week’s slate includes several games with plenty on the line for each team,...
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson's season ends against Hoover in tough area tournament loss

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Thompson Warriors got off to a promising start in the opening round of the area tournament against the Hoover Buccaneers, but an up-and-down season following last year’s historic run to the Final Four eventually came to an end against the No. 8 Bucs. Competing...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Registration opens for SC youth basketball

COLUMBIANA – It’s time for basketball season, and Shelby County is looking for more wildcats. Shelby Co. Youth Basketball is looking for players from first grade to age 15 to register for 2022 Wildcat Youth Basketball. Registration will be at Elvin Hill Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 15...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
outlooknewspapers.com

Hoover's Historic Win Streak Ends at 6 Games

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team’s historic six-game win streak ended last Friday when it lost a nonleague game at Nogales High in La Puente, 47-7. Individual statistics were not reported to the Glendale News-Press. Despite...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Bama Against Bullying teaches weekly classes in Pelham

PELHAM – Bama Against Bullying aims to bring kindness and smiles to local children who may need the extra confidence boost. Bama Against Bullying holds weekly classes at 24e gym in Pelham on Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., and teaches children the art of confidence through dance. Barbie Perry, founder...
PELHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Sylacauga High School student struck by car at crosswalk

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle. The student was taken to the Coosa […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE

