Graves County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

American Duchess re-routes to Paducah due to low river levels

PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County issues burn ban

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County issues burn ban

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County is one of many in the Local 6 area currently under a burn ban. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued the burn ban Thursday morning. Until further notice, anyone caught burning things outdoors may receive a citation for violating the judge executive's...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday

BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
BENTON, KY
kbsi23.com

I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

2 women, two juveniles injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two women and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Hickory Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield was trying...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wkdzradio.com

Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
CADIZ, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

10/11 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Westview's Drew Shanklin as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Shanklin ran for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Huntingdon.
WESTVIEW, KY

