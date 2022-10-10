Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock resumes service after temporary closure due to high winds
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry resumed service at 6 p.m. Thursday. Service had been halted since about 1 p.m. due to high winds pm the Ohio River. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ferry is now running...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Duchess re-routes to Paducah due to low river levels
PADUCAH — The American Duchess is back in Paducah, but it's going to have an extended stay down at the riverfront. The vessel had to change its route due to low water in the lower Mississippi River. So, the riverboat stopped at the riverfront in Paducah along the Ohio River instead. The Ohio River has also been seeing closures at multiple locations because of groundings and dredging work, Bloomberg reports.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County issues burn ban
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County issues burn ban
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County is one of many in the Local 6 area currently under a burn ban. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued the burn ban Thursday morning. Until further notice, anyone caught burning things outdoors may receive a citation for violating the judge executive's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews clear crashed semitrailer, spilled trash from KY 1241, East Vaughn Road intersection
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 1241 and East Vaughn Road were blocked just south of Hickory, Kentucky, until about 8 p.m. Wednesday because of a crash involving an overturned semitrailer. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the crash, which happened around 3:30 p.m. The...
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
kbsi23.com
I-69/Purchase Parkway near Mayfield back open after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway near the 21 mile marker in Graves County was closed for about five hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12 after a crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash initially blocked all lanes of Interstate 69/The Purchase Parkway. James Gammon, 56, of...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wpsdlocal6.com
City leaders say asbestos in Katterjohn building dealt with in secure, safe manner
PADUCAH — Parts of a historic Paducah building have been demolished, but there are concerns about safely removing asbestos from the property. The city wants to assure the public that the Katterjohn building is being dealt with in a secure and safe way. The Katterjohn building stands between Jefferson...
wpsdlocal6.com
2 women, two juveniles injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two women and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Thursday. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Hickory Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield was trying...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-69/Purchase Parkway open after crews clear crashed semitrailer from road in Graves County
All lanes of Interstate 69/the Purchase Parkway are open to traffic after a semitrailer crash near the 21 mile marker in Graves County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site has been cleared as of about 5:30 p.m. and all lanes are open to traffic. KYTC says a crew will...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
10/11 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Westview's Drew Shanklin as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Shanklin ran for 244 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Huntingdon.
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
