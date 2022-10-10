Read full article on original website
Georgia Power was all a buzz
A Georgia Power transmission team working in a substation near Americus this week (10/3) came upon a swarm of bees on the equipment. As Georgia Power crews do when encountering such a situation, work was stopped and a bee farmer was consulted for help in safely relocating the colony. In this case, when the bee expert arrived Wednesday, most of the bees had buzzed to another home on their own.
Area Beat Report October 5 through 9
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Holley, Coretta Lashon (In Jail), 51, Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Battery-Family Violence. Jackson, Natasha Shontae-Martha (Weekender), 19, Weekender. Leverett, Demetrie Duran (In Jail), 37, Violation of Sex Offender Registration/Failure to Appear. Lockhart, Charlie Lee (In Jail), 59, Failure...
Vehicles approved for Surplus and LMIG Close-Out Documents Approved among items at Sumter Count BOC Work Session
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved two vehicles from Sumter County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) and one vehicle from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) to be declared as surplus items and available for sale on www.govdeals.com at its work session on Tuesday, October 11.
Lady Hurricanes drop fourth straight match with loss at USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC – The Georgia Southwestern Women’s Soccer Team dropped its fourth straight match in a 2-0 loss to the Lady Pacers of the University of South Carolina-Aiken on Saturday, October 8 at the USCA soccer field. The loss puts the Lady Hurricanes at 4-7-3 overall on the...
Furlow Charter girls finish third and boys finish sixth at Red Flame Classic
ROCHELLE, GA – Both the Furlow Charter boys’ and girls’ Cross Country teams once again turned in solid results. The Lady Falcons finished in third place and the Falcons finished in sixth at the Red Flame Classic in Rochelle, GA on Saturday, October 8. The Lady Falcons...
Hurricanes score four second half goals to draw with Nighthawks
DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern Men’s Soccer Team (GSW) fell behind 4-0 to the University of North Georgia Nighthawks (UNG), but then exploded for four second half goals to play UNG to a 4-4 draw at the UNG soccer field on Saturday, October 8. The Hurricanes are...
Berrien’s Matthew Lopez deals crushing blow to Panthers with game-winning field goal
AMERICUS – In football games involving high-powered offenses that rack up points against each other, the team that has the ball last often ends up with the victory. Unfortunately for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) in their Homecoming game against the Berrien Rebels (BHS) on Friday, October 7, this was indeed the case. With 2:15 to go in the game, the Panthers had a 36-35 led, but BHS orchestrated a drive that led to a 33-yard field goal attempt by Mathew Lopez with 1.7 seconds left. Lopez ended up drilling the ball through the up rights as time expired and thus drilled a hole into SCHS hearts, handing the Panthers a 38-36 defeat on Homecoming Night at Alton Shell Stadium.
