ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
NBC Chicago

You Make the Call: Was it Roughing the Passer?

The NFL has a roughing the passer problem. Questionable calls have been a prevalent theme in previous years, but perhaps the 2022 regular season is a bit more egregious than the rest. Week 5 produced two of the most puzzling roughing the passer calls in recent NFL history. On Sunday,...
NFL
NBC Chicago

NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover

NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Passer Call#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Atlanta Falcons#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pointsbet
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Chicago

Bears Keys to Win on Thursday Night Football Against Commanders

3 keys for Bears win on TNFfinal score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When betting lines opened for this Thursday’s Bears game against the Commanders, the Bears found themselves home underdogs, despite Washington’s 1-4 record. Before long, however, the lines moved to make the Bears the favorites. That didn’t last either, and as of Wednesday afternoon the Bears were deemed dogs again. The roller coaster ride for oddsmakers could foreshadow how the game plays out in primetime. Neither team has looked consistently effective on offense or defense, which may lead to a back and forth affair. Here’s how the Bears can set themselves up to get back in the win column ahead of their pseudo bye-week.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NBC Chicago

Adam Amin

Who will be calling the Bulls games this season? Read about NBC Sports Chicago’s Stacey King and Adam Amin.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns

Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy