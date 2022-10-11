Read full article on original website
Panthers Trading D.J. Moore to Bears Makes Little Sense for Either Team
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
FOX Sports
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
Taysom Hill Joins Bears Legend Walter Payton in Rare Stat Category
Taysom Hill joins Walter Payton in rare stat category originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Taysom Hill joined Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in a rare, impressive statistical category on Sunday. Hill and Payton are the only two players in the Super Bowl era with 20 rushing...
NY Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
You Make the Call: Was it Roughing the Passer?
The NFL has a roughing the passer problem. Questionable calls have been a prevalent theme in previous years, but perhaps the 2022 regular season is a bit more egregious than the rest. Week 5 produced two of the most puzzling roughing the passer calls in recent NFL history. On Sunday,...
Trent Dilfer Says Bears' Justin Fields Is the Best Elite 11 QB Ever
Dilfer says Fields is the best Elite 11 QB ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trent Dilfer showed undeniable praise for Justin Fields from the Bears' loss on his weekly 670 the Score segment. He broke down various instances from Sunday's loss of Fields' tranquility and dominance in the...
Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List
Cincinnati added three veteran offensive linemen in free agency this offseason
NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys Cover
NFL Week 6 picks ATS: Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is loaded with some absolutely awesome matchups, including a couple potential playoff previews. The Sunday night game on NBC is an NFC rivalry game between the Dallas Cowboys...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 5
After Week 5, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 5 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Randy Johnson's Photography Logo Hilariously Nods to Bird Incident
Randy Johnson’s photography logo hilariously nods to bird incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A picture of Randy Johnson went viral on Wednesday. But it wasn't one from the Hall of Fame pitcher's playing days. The photo, which was shared by @sophiekleeman on Twitter, was of Johnson working...
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
N'Keal Harry ‘Ecstatic' to Help ‘Special Player' Justin Fields, Bears' Offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – N’Keal Harry arrived in Chicago and barely had time to unpack his things before suffering a high ankle sprain early in Bears training camp. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver underwent tightrope surgery and was placed on short-term injured reserve to start the season. Harry was...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks schedule, TV information: How to watch game Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Browns Jets vs. Packers | Jaguars vs. Colts...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Jul 27, 2022; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left) and quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Kenny Pickett (8) and offensive coordinator Matt Canada (in white) and head coach Mike Tomlin (right) participate in training camp at Chuck Noll Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:. Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers...
Bears Keys to Win on Thursday Night Football Against Commanders
3 keys for Bears win on TNFfinal score prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When betting lines opened for this Thursday’s Bears game against the Commanders, the Bears found themselves home underdogs, despite Washington’s 1-4 record. Before long, however, the lines moved to make the Bears the favorites. That didn’t last either, and as of Wednesday afternoon the Bears were deemed dogs again. The roller coaster ride for oddsmakers could foreshadow how the game plays out in primetime. Neither team has looked consistently effective on offense or defense, which may lead to a back and forth affair. Here’s how the Bears can set themselves up to get back in the win column ahead of their pseudo bye-week.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 11, 2022 | Presented by the 2023 Tunnel for Towers Hula Bowl
Cardinals released WR Andre Baccellia and OL Danny Isidora. Bills signed WR KeeSean Johnson and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their PS. Broncos designated S Justin Simmons, CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich to return from IR. Broncos signed WR Trinity Benseon and LS Mitchell Fraboni to their PS.
Adam Amin
Who will be calling the Bulls games this season? Read about NBC Sports Chicago’s Stacey King and Adam Amin.
Yardbarker
Jets Sign WR Diontae Spencer To PS, Release OL Grant Hermanns
Spencer, 30, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State in 2014. However, Los Angeles cut him loose after a few months. After spending the next five seasons in the CFL, Spencer signed a futures deal with the Steelers in 2019. Pittsburgh waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 6...
