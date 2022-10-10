Read full article on original website
Related
wonkhe.com
How much hardship funding should international students get?
Took part in a cracking round table on student hardship organised by Universities Scotland, NUS Scotland and the Mental Health Foundation this morning. Positive actions will emerge shortly, but given conversations I’ve been having over the past month or so, I was particularly struck by the contributions from international students that were present – almost all of which focussed on costs that have turned out to be dramatically higher than they anticipated.
wonkhe.com
Widening access needs a collaborative funding approach
As the cost of living crisis really starts to bite students – particularly those from a widening access background – will be wondering whether they can actually afford to go to university. We must not allow the cost of living crisis to deepen educational inequalities. As a sector...
wonkhe.com
What we know (and don’t know) about energy bills support for students
Today the government has laid before Parliament its new Energy Prices Bill, which will put into law support for consumers with energy costs. Predictably, the position for students living away from home has only partly been clarified. Firstly we’re talking here about England, Wales and Scotland. Northern Ireland has some...
Letters to the Editor: Vote for more parent control on our school boards
Vote for more parent control in your local school board Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you are wondering what is going on in our schools. Reading, writing and math seem to have taken a back seat to pronouns, political ideology and inappropriate books in our classrooms and libraries. Some teachers...
RELATED PEOPLE
wonkhe.com
Higher Education Postcard: Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
Some of you might know this as the venue for the legendary University of London graduation ceremonies, with a huge ceremonial conga of graduates from all colleges around the stalls. But it has also been home to a specific higher education institution. A dramatic history. Our story starts with Elsie...
wonkhe.com
Chantel Le Carpentier
Chantel Le Carpentier leads on access and participation policy at the Russell Group. Prior to this she worked in international political polling and diversity research at YouGov. She has a degree in history from the University of Essex, where she was President of the Students’ Union, as well as an MRes in Politics from Birkbeck College, University of London.
wonkhe.com
Growing the international student population the responsible way
A new student officer told me a great story over the summer that bears telling here. When he arrived into the UK last year as an international PGT, he decided to go to the Freshers Fair to join societies and clubs. He joined the society for his country on the...
Comments / 0