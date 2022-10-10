Read full article on original website
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
wonkhe.com
Re-defining belonging: whose call is it?
Notions of belonging and how we can foster it have been high on the sector’s agenda for some time. Recently, Ben Jackson and Tom Lowe wrote on what it means to become a student, and how we should be mindful to ensure that students are allowed to ‘become’ on their own terms and not try and cram the transition to student into an intense week of orientation.
geekwire.com
Leading like a scientist: Microsoft’s Jaime Teevan on the new mindset for the future of work
Success as a leader in the new era of work requires not just empathy but also a willingness to experiment. In other words, it requires a scientist’s mindset. That was the message from Jaime Teevan, Microsoft chief scientist and technical fellow, during her talk Oct. 6 at the GeekWire Summit, drawing from Microsoft research into issues including the impact of remote work on productivity, and the disconnect between leaders and employees in the transition to hybrid work.
wonkhe.com
How much hardship funding should international students get?
Took part in a cracking round table on student hardship organised by Universities Scotland, NUS Scotland and the Mental Health Foundation this morning. Positive actions will emerge shortly, but given conversations I’ve been having over the past month or so, I was particularly struck by the contributions from international students that were present – almost all of which focussed on costs that have turned out to be dramatically higher than they anticipated.
wonkhe.com
Is it “quiet no platforming” or inevitable anxiety?
There’s an interesting exchange right at the end of the Wonkhe Show this week, where HEPI’s Nick Hillman challenges me on my critique of the debating societies report that he published on Thursday. Given the “very strong” opinion I had shared in my blog about reports like this...
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
wonkhe.com
How can we continue to improve university mental health support?
While the last two years have been difficult for everybody, young people have faced particular challenges. They have seen crucial years at school disrupted, with uncertainty over exam results leading to questions over progression to university. While face-to-face learning is now again the primary mode of teaching within Russell Group...
coingeek.com
IoT Forum’s Srdan Krco talks transforming the food supply chain with blockchain and IoT
Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the world has recognized just how critical efficient supply chains are, and a lot of effort and resources are going into this industry. Srdan Krco is one of those charged with improving food supply chains across Europe, and as the IoT Forum veteran told CoinGeek Backstage, blockchain could transform supply chains globally by introducing the long-needed data verifiability and immutability.
Jennifer Rogers-Givens is setting the standard for leadership in marketing
In the world of advertising, Jennifer Rogers-Givens has done her part to close the gap between diverse consumers and large brands. The Penn State graduate has worked with Georgia-Pacific, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance, BMW, Blavity and The Root. Recently, Rogers-Givens spoke to rolling out about leading and setting an example for...
ceoworld.biz
Keynote Speakers in a Metaverse – The Future of Business
“The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room.” – Satya Nadella, Microsoft. The world has undergone a massive digital revolution over the last few decades....
ffnews.com
Oveit and Humans.ai Partner to Revolutionize the Online Ticketing Industry
Oveit, the tech company that offers online ticketing and live experiences solutions, partners with Humans.ai to support the development of cutting-edge technologies. Artificial intelligence-powered NFTs are the latest step in the company’s aim to combine experiential art with online and in-person experiences with the help of Humans.ai innovative technology.
crowdfundinsider.com
Resistant AI, ComplyAdvantage Introduce AI Transaction Monitoring Solution to Combat Fraud
Resistant AI, the AI and machine learning financial crime prevention specialists, and ComplyAdvantage, which claims to be one of the financial industry’s leading sources of AI-driven financial crime risk data and detection technology, announced “the general availability of their solution for fighting financial crime across the U.S. and Europe.”
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Foster a Fantastic Work Environment
The secret to success when it comes to running a business is fostering a fantastic work environment in which your employees can thrive. When your staff feels engaged and motivated, they will inherently become more productive in their roles. Not only is this phenomenal for employee retention rates, but it can also increase levels of customer satisfaction.
getnews.info
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
Join Us Today at SKS For These In-Depth Workshops
We hope you’re ready for SKS Day 2, which includes four insights-packed workshops!. We’ll be hearing about prototyping your next big idea, managing IP and patents for a food tech startup, building a connected recipe strategy for appliance brands and an introduction to solid-state cooking. You won’t want...
salestechstar.com
Creatio Wins 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius
The leading no-code provider has been recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion and giving back to the community. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced it has won a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. The annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities. Creatio’s genuine care culture and dedication to making an impact in the community has been recognized by the TrustRadius research team.
UK Government Approves Electronic Trade Documents Bill That Aims To Digitize Documents Using Blockchain Technology
UK authorities have recently approved a new Electronics Trade Documents Bill that aims to leverage blockchain technology to digitise government documents. The bill seeks to bolster the idea of a paperless economy by making use of blockchain to print papers digitally. The UK government is actively setting a precedent for...
foodsafetynews.com
Food safety data sharing still tricky, say experts
There needs to be an incentive for food safety data to be shared between the public and private sectors, according to speakers at the Vienna Food Safety Forum. The event, organized by UNIDO, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment of Australia and the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), also raised concerns about data ownership, privacy and quality, as well as trust between stakeholders.
