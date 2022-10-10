ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Seaview a Hotel by Dolce

Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Terror in the Junkyard celebrates 20 years of frights

Before the gates open at Flemings Junkyard in Egg Harbor Township, members of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company prepare for another spooktacular evening of screams. Inside the makeup tent, the magic of the season comes to life as faces are transformed into elaborate thrilling Halloween characters. Thrill seekers line up at the ticket booth to ensure their spot at one of the best frights in the entire region.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions

Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Somers Point, NJ
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash

BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park

Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cars
Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop

ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland

Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey

My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

