Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
thedigestonline.com
Seaview a Hotel by Dolce
Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.
shorelocalnews.com
Terror in the Junkyard celebrates 20 years of frights
Before the gates open at Flemings Junkyard in Egg Harbor Township, members of the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company prepare for another spooktacular evening of screams. Inside the makeup tent, the magic of the season comes to life as faces are transformed into elaborate thrilling Halloween characters. Thrill seekers line up at the ticket booth to ensure their spot at one of the best frights in the entire region.
thesandpaper.net
Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions
Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash
BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
thesunpapers.com
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park
Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food festival taking place in Philadelphia this weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Witch-Craft heads back to the woods for two days of brews, booze and bloody good times
Halloween is one of the biggest kid-centric holidays celebrated in America, but more and more it seems that the adults are the ones partying the hardest and dressing up in the wildest and bloodiest of costumes. If you’re in that camp and are looking to be spooked out in the...
Dirt Bike Rider, 24, Killed By Tractor-Trailer In South Jersey
A 24-year-old dirt bike rider was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer. State Police responded to a crash on Route 56 east at milepost 6.1., in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct.. 9. Based on a preliminary investigation Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado of Vineland was operating a...
Driver plows into Atlantic City, NJ crash scene, knocks down cop
ATLANTIC CITY – A man driving a pickup truck struck a police officer who was setting up flares at a crash scene on Route 30 Sunday night. Atlantic City police said Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. was thrown to the side of the two-lane westbound highway when he was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Peter Kwiatkowski, 46, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford around 10:46 p.m.
GoFundMe to help Pleasantville woman burned in gasoline explosion
A Pleasantville woman has a long recovery ahead after she was badly burned in a gas can explosion at her home. Elba Mencias was in her backyard Sept. 28, trying to start a bonfire with gasoline. “I’m guessing she added to much because it wasn’t turning on,” said her daughter...
shorelocalnews.com
New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland
Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
shorelocalnews.com
Essl’s expands to go Italian; Lizzie Rose set to reopen, needs your help
Since taking over Essl’s Dugout in West Atlantic City in 2018, Bobby and Carey Hettmannsperger have changed the culinary scene of Atlantic County. It’s not an exaggeration. Not only did the couple resurrect Essl’s, a legendary breakfast and lunch spot since 1972 – home of the Messl sandwich...
Animal Control Says Dog Dumping On The Rise Here In South Jersey
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the folks at Shore Animal Control based in Seaville, Cape May County, have shared that dog dumping has become more and more common in this region over the last few years. How can anyone's ears, or heart for that matter, bear that?
70and73.com
Centura Condominiums developer in Cherry Hill wants to add 137 units, remove 647 trees.
Owners of the Centura Condominiums development on Browning Lane in Cherry Hill are scheduled to appear before the Planning Board next Monday for approval to build 137 condominiums and remove 647 trees in the process. Devel LLC of Voorhees and EIL Investments LP of West Berlin, which received previous Planning...
downbeach.com
Longport raises wages for Public Works employees; considers eliminating angled parking in commercial district
LONGPORT – The Board of Commissioners Sept. 21 held a public hearing and approved an ordinance raising the wages for employees in the Public Works Department 3.5% annually until 2025. The board also discussed revisions to angled parking spaces in front of the borough’s three commercial properties on Atlantic Avenue.
177th Fighter Wing Night Exercises at Atlantic City International Airport
Like any good team, our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing need to do some practicing every now and then. The Air National Guard flight team, based at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, has announced that they have night training planned for the next few nights, through and including Saturday night (October 15th.)
