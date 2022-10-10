ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
siue.edu

SIUE Winter Session Registration Opens Oct. 31

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session offers students the chance to advance toward degree completion with accelerated three-week class offerings. The session features more than 70 classes taught entirely online. Registration opens Monday, Oct. 31, and classes begin Monday, Dec. 19. “The accelerated three-week course offerings through the...
siue.edu

School of Pharmacy Students Receive Traditional White Coats

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) presented 62 students, comprising its Class of 2026, with their professional white coats during the 18th White Coat Ceremony held Sept. 9. The ceremony acknowledges the students’ entrance into the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program with the presentation of the official...
