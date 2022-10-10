Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Related
siue.edu
SIUE School of Nursing Gains $4M HRSA Grant to Launch Mobile Health Unit and Training Enhancement Program
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) has received its largest grant in history— $4 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) — to develop a mobile health unit that will provide community-based services in East St. Louis, Fairmont City, and surrounding communities. “We...
siue.edu
SIUE Winter Session Registration Opens Oct. 31
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session offers students the chance to advance toward degree completion with accelerated three-week class offerings. The session features more than 70 classes taught entirely online. Registration opens Monday, Oct. 31, and classes begin Monday, Dec. 19. “The accelerated three-week course offerings through the...
siue.edu
School of Pharmacy Students Receive Traditional White Coats
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) presented 62 students, comprising its Class of 2026, with their professional white coats during the 18th White Coat Ceremony held Sept. 9. The ceremony acknowledges the students’ entrance into the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program with the presentation of the official...
siue.edu
SIUE’s Theising Explores Lessons Learned from East St. Louis, “City of Champions”
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Arts & Issues series will present a lecture by Andrew Theising, PhD, entitled, “Learning Lessons from East St. Louis” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, following a reception at 3:30 p.m., in the Morris University Center’s (MUC) Conference Center. Theising, who retired...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siue.edu
Give Kids a Smile Day Provides Free Dental Care to Nearly 130 Children
Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) hosted its 17th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Monday, Oct. 10, offering free comprehensive dental care to 129 children between the ages of 3-13. More than $61,000 worth of care was provided for free. “The SIU School of Dental...
Comments / 0