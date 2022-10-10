Hello there, sweeties! It is time to have some fun at Sunjeet & Paolo's incredible wedding! Held at the Petit Lafitte, this wedding was one for the books! For this event, Sunjeet stole all the looks by wearing a fashionable outfit thanks to Masaba Couture & Pernia's Pop-Up Shop that looked impeccable on her, and thanks to the incredible makeup and hairstyle by Hello Beauty Mx. Paolo did not stay behind and looked handsome and imposing in his outfit. We love the look on both of them! The night was young, and the incredible DJ Riz Entertainment took care of the music and baraat, to turn this great wedding into a vibrant and elegant party that everyone enjoyed! And it was not just the music that everyone loved; it was the food as well! Taste of India Cancun prepared delicious plates that everyone loved, while Petit Lafitte Catering baked sweet and delicious treats and cakes that got everyone's mouths melting! If you want to relive this love story, make sure to visit the gallery that we have prepared for today. We have the best shots captured by Dean Sanderson Weddings, and we are pretty sure that you will love them! Do not think twice, and go check it out!

