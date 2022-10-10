ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancun, MX Indian Fusion Wedding by Dean Sanderson Weddings

Hello there, sweeties! It is time to have some fun at Sunjeet & Paolo's incredible wedding! Held at the Petit Lafitte, this wedding was one for the books! For this event, Sunjeet stole all the looks by wearing a fashionable outfit thanks to Masaba Couture & Pernia's Pop-Up Shop that looked impeccable on her, and thanks to the incredible makeup and hairstyle by Hello Beauty Mx. Paolo did not stay behind and looked handsome and imposing in his outfit. We love the look on both of them! The night was young, and the incredible DJ Riz Entertainment took care of the music and baraat, to turn this great wedding into a vibrant and elegant party that everyone enjoyed! And it was not just the music that everyone loved; it was the food as well! Taste of India Cancun prepared delicious plates that everyone loved, while Petit Lafitte Catering baked sweet and delicious treats and cakes that got everyone's mouths melting! If you want to relive this love story, make sure to visit the gallery that we have prepared for today. We have the best shots captured by Dean Sanderson Weddings, and we are pretty sure that you will love them! Do not think twice, and go check it out!
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line

What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean. Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle...
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene!  Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!

Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
Glee fans swoon over Lea Michele and Darren Criss' 'supportive friendship'

Lea Michele joked about how many times her Glee co-star Darren Criss has had to listen to her sing Don’t Rain On My Parade as they were reunited backstage at Funny Girl. The actress is playing her dream role of Fanny Brice in a Broadway run of the hit musical, but of course, the show’s big number was one she also performed on Glee.
Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Our resident "zaddy" in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio, catches the eye of fellow single Sierra Jackson right away. But in the Oct. 10 episode, Michael says goodbye to the bubbly 27-year-old. Michael says he doesn't know what it feels like "to love someone again" and Sierra's talk of being a step-mom to his son is too much. So, is Michael single after Bachelor in Paradise or is he just not ready yet?
