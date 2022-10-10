Read full article on original website
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
maharaniweddings.com
Cancun, MX Indian Fusion Wedding by Dean Sanderson Weddings
Hello there, sweeties! It is time to have some fun at Sunjeet & Paolo's incredible wedding! Held at the Petit Lafitte, this wedding was one for the books! For this event, Sunjeet stole all the looks by wearing a fashionable outfit thanks to Masaba Couture & Pernia's Pop-Up Shop that looked impeccable on her, and thanks to the incredible makeup and hairstyle by Hello Beauty Mx. Paolo did not stay behind and looked handsome and imposing in his outfit. We love the look on both of them! The night was young, and the incredible DJ Riz Entertainment took care of the music and baraat, to turn this great wedding into a vibrant and elegant party that everyone enjoyed! And it was not just the music that everyone loved; it was the food as well! Taste of India Cancun prepared delicious plates that everyone loved, while Petit Lafitte Catering baked sweet and delicious treats and cakes that got everyone's mouths melting! If you want to relive this love story, make sure to visit the gallery that we have prepared for today. We have the best shots captured by Dean Sanderson Weddings, and we are pretty sure that you will love them! Do not think twice, and go check it out!
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line
What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean. Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle...
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Engaged 1 Month After Going Public With Romance: Bachelor Nation Reacts
Feeling the love! Clare Crawley and her new fiancé, Ryan Dawkins, received an outpouring of love on social media shortly after announcing their engagement. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” Crawley, 41, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 10, alongside a photo […]
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards Shares an Update on Her Relationship with Kathy Hilton Today Following the Aspen Trip
The RHOBH cast member also shares what she thinks happened with her sister during the Season 12 trip. The Aspen trip may officially be over, but the ladies are now reeling from the tensions that bubbled up on the last night of the vacation that became a hot topic on the private jet ride back to the 90210.
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
BET
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An OG Couple Crumbles as One Woman Secretly Leaves the Beach
Bachelor in Paradise isn't for the faint of heart. On Tuesday's episode of the ABC series, the first rose ceremony saw three women leave, a trio of new arrivals sent the beach into chaos, and a day-one couple crumbled under the pressure. Leading up to the rose ceremony, Jacob had...
realitytitbit.com
Glee fans swoon over Lea Michele and Darren Criss' 'supportive friendship'
Lea Michele joked about how many times her Glee co-star Darren Criss has had to listen to her sing Don’t Rain On My Parade as they were reunited backstage at Funny Girl. The actress is playing her dream role of Fanny Brice in a Broadway run of the hit musical, but of course, the show’s big number was one she also performed on Glee.
Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Our resident "zaddy" in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio, catches the eye of fellow single Sierra Jackson right away. But in the Oct. 10 episode, Michael says goodbye to the bubbly 27-year-old. Michael says he doesn't know what it feels like "to love someone again" and Sierra's talk of being a step-mom to his son is too much. So, is Michael single after Bachelor in Paradise or is he just not ready yet?
