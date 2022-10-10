Read full article on original website
RAGIN’ CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana Comes Up Big in Primetime 23-13 Over Marshall
Louisiana travelled to Huntington, West Virginia for a midweek, Sun Belt contest with the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Cajuns had to battle a good team and the elements, but Ben Wooldridge and the Louisiana defense both stepped up to lead to a 23-13 victory over Marshall. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The...
Louisiana Prepares for Midweek Clash with Marshall
Some games mean more than others. For the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (2-3), this game is about getting on the right track and showing the league that you’re still in it. On the other side, Marshall (3-2) wants to get revenge for the 2021 New Orleans Bowl as well as show out in their first Sun Belt home game.
It’s Official! Red Beans and Rice Day is October 24
It’s official! Louisiana has a new holiday to celebrate. Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to announce that October 24 is now, Red Beans and Rice Day in the Bayou state. This proclamation is going to take place on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge. Red Beans...
Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is taking over Girard Park starting this Friday! The entire park will be covered with tents, stages, and good times. The traditional Cutting of the Boudin will start at 5 pm at Scène Ma Louisiane. Right after music begins with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun. The festival is a three-day event.
Career Fair at the Cajundome Convention Center
The Cajundome Convention Center will host the Lafayette, Louisiana Oil & Gas, Transportation & Skilled Trades Career Fair. It’s this Friday, October 14th, from 9am – noon. It’s an opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers and recruiters from multiple companies, ranging from local to regional and national firms. You are encouraged to dress appropriately, and bring plenty of copies of your resume. Some employers may be hiring on the spot.
Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival
The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
