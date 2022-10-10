Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Best Haunted Attractions and Ghost Tours
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a thrill, consider Philadelphia's Best haunted attractions and Ghost tours. A candlelit walking tour takes you through many haunted locations in the city. You'll experience the creepiest sights, including the haunted Eastern State Penitentiary. You can also take the Spirits of '76 Ghost Tours of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The Date You Should Expect to See White
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa to Close 2 Center City Stores, Citing ‘Safety and Security Challenges'
Two of Wawa's downtown Philadelphia stores will be shuttered as the Delaware County-based chain continues "to be focused on doing everything we can to monitor and work with local authorities to address challenges impacting operations in any other stores," the company announced. The convenience stores to be closed in Center...
The Philadelphia Citizen
What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park
The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
fox29.com
New South Philly street changes create mistaken parking tickets, confusion for businesses
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - There’s a new parking ticket controversy in South Philadelphia and it’s causing a lot of confusion and frustration on Washington Avenue. "People are still parking on the bike lane. They’ve already been towed more than once," Gabriel Pachacheck, with the Washington Avenue Association of Businesses and Residents, stated.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia
SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
PhillyBite
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
PhillyBite
Best Antique Stores in Delaware
- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
morethanthecurve.com
$99 burger on the menu at Hook & Ladder, new restaurant opening in historic firehouse at SORA West in Conshohocken
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Michael Klein was provided an early glimpse inside Hook & Ladder Sky Bar & Kitchen inside the now-transformed historic firehouse that is adjacent to the new Hotel West & Main at the intersection of Fayette and West Elm streets in Conshohocken. The firehouse is now actually...
Bucks County Leadership: Daylin Leach, Former State Senator, and Representative
Daylin Leach, former State Senator, and Representative, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about the lessons he learned from his tumultuous childhood – he went to eight different elementary schools – and how he became interested in politics and law early on. Daylin described how another former Senator and Representative,...
Upper Darby, Pa. student stabbed in face after large fight
Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania say a fight between a large number of students Wednesday afternoon ended in a stabbing.
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
