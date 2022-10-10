ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
Philadelphia's Best Haunted Attractions and Ghost Tours

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a thrill, consider Philadelphia's Best haunted attractions and Ghost tours. A candlelit walking tour takes you through many haunted locations in the city. You'll experience the creepiest sights, including the haunted Eastern State Penitentiary. You can also take the Spirits of '76 Ghost Tours of Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Citizen

What The Inquirer Got Wrong About FDR Park

The Inquirer Editorial Board waded into the controversy over the redesign of FDR Park last week, declaring their support for the Fairmount Park Conservancy’s Master Plan to turn the naturally-occurring meadows in FDR Park in South Philly into an outdoor sports complex, featuring artificial turf fields. They were wrong...
NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed on SEPTA Tracks in Northeast Philadelphia

SEPTA's Fox Chase Regional Rail line had been suspended for the Wednesday evening rush hour after a man was struck and killed by a train shortly after 4:30 p.m., the transit agency said. Service on the Fox Chase line resumed just before 7 p.m. as the police activity cleared, SEPTA...
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
PhillyBite

Best Antique Stores in Delaware

- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
