Washington Missourian
Hermann stops Bulldogs, remains in FRC title hunt
Hermann’s football Bearcats quickly put their first loss of the season behind them in Week 7. Hermann (6-1, 3-1) took another step forward in Four Rivers Conference play by winning at St. Clair (3-4, 3-2) Friday, 25-7.
Washington Missourian
Union remains unbeaten by trouncing Dutchmen
Keeping eyes on the prize, the Union football Wildcats scored 47 points in the first half Friday in Owensville. The 47-0 win put the Wildcats (7-0, 4-0) within one win of clinching at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title.
Washington Missourian
Borgia runs in AAA meet
Fielding full varsity teams for the first time this year, the St. Francis Borgia squad competed Friday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Cross Country Meet at Jefferson Barracks. “Out of 11 total runners, we had seven runners who hit a PR at the race,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said....
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays blank Warrenton to close regular season
The Washington softball Lady Jays got in one final shutout of the regular season. Washington (29-3) wrapped the regular schedule Wednesday with a 2-0 victory on the road at Warrenton (12-8).
Washington Missourian
Indians race past Sullivan
There might not be an official Four Rivers Conference boys soccer season, but the Pacific Indians have remained perfect against their league foes this season at 3-0. Pacific (8-7) notched a win over conference rival Sullivan (3-13) for the second time this season Monday, 8-0.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats unleash scoring barrage to sink Soccer Jays
Things could not have started any better for the Union boys soccer Wildcats Wednesday. Opening the festivities with two goals in the first four minutes, and three in the first 10, Union (8-5) rolled to a 7-2 victory at Stierberger Stadium over district opponent Washington (4-9).
Washington Missourian
Week 7 Football — Union at Owensville
Union defeated Owensville, 47-0, Friday, Oct. 7, in Gasconade County.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays outdual Borgia in golf play
While it was an afternoon honoring the seniors, a pair of Washington girls golf underclassmen stole the spotlight Wednesday at Franklin County Country Club. Washington captured the dual meet over St. Francis Borgia, 176-205, with junior Molly Buschmann and sophomore Ella Martin sharing medalist honors with rounds of 40.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Knights shut out St. Mary’s on senior night
Johnathan Williams stopped seven shots Thursday as the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights shut out St. Mary’s, 1-0, on senior night. “Our regular goalie was out this game, so in steps freshman John Williams in his first varsity minutes,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “He played well and with confidence recording seven saves, including a diving full extension save on a free kick. It was also great to see the support for him from the rest of the varsity team. When the final whistle blew they all went directly to Williams to congratulate him.”
Washington Missourian
Bauer named chair of advisory board
East Central College President Jon Bauer now has more say in Jefferson City, with his appointment last month as chairperson of the advisory committee for the state’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE). As chair, Bauer will represent Missouri colleges and universities to a board that oversees the Department...
Washington Missourian
Other Union projects take priority over Clark-Vitt Park
While some modest improvements have been made to Union’s Clark-Vitt Memorial Park, participants in the 2-kilometer race at the recent Piggyback Dash ran down the same steep asphalt path they did in September 2020, when the city first discussed improvements to the park. The city held a “limited public...
Washington Missourian
Folsom: End of a grocery era in Union
It will soon be the end of an era in Union. In case you’ve been out of it, Fricks Market will close for three days starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23, reopening as a Schnucks at 7 a.m. Oct. 27. Schnucks acquired Fricks in Union and Sullivan.
Washington Missourian
Level 9 heats up move to new building
Level 9 Heating and Cooling is expanding and moving. The HVAC contractor — which has added five employees to its staff of 25 in the past year — has outgrown its facility at 2132 Highway A and plans to move into a building at 400 M.E. Frick Drive currently occupied by First Student in Washington’s Schulze Industrial Park. The move will take place in 2023, after the transportation company moves to a new building, according to Level 9 Owner Kyle Brittingham.
Washington Missourian
Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again
A Union firefighter was hospitalized and released Tuesday after falling through a floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same single-story house with a walk-out basement caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
Washington Missourian
UDC endorses transload station
After another board recently declined to vote on a planned rail transfer station in Union, the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board is throwing its support behind the project. The UDC board voted at its Thursday meeting to support plans by the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, to build the transload station on property it plans to buy on Rock Road near the intersection with Old County Farm Road. It was a different story than a Sept. 26 meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, where Mayor Bob Schmuke’s motion to approve a zoning change for the property the railroad plans to purchase died for lack of a second.
Washington Missourian
Always recruiting
On the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, a nice crowd showed up at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department headquarters for an open house on Sunday. The annual event gives the public a chance to interact with firefighters, check out fire trucks and other cool gear, and for students to show off their winning fire prevention posters.
Washington Missourian
Local stores to be rebranded as Tractor Supply Company or Bomgaars
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers. Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores,...
