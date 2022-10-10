Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Swim Knights finish second in Monday tri-meet
In the end, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights were able to trim nine points off of a disadvantage. However, that left Ft. Zumwalt East as winner of a tri-meet Monday at Westminster Christian Academy by three over the Knights.
Washington Missourian
Indians race past Sullivan
There might not be an official Four Rivers Conference boys soccer season, but the Pacific Indians have remained perfect against their league foes this season at 3-0. Pacific (8-7) notched a win over conference rival Sullivan (3-13) for the second time this season Monday, 8-0.
Washington Missourian
Festus stops Pacific surge
The tide of momentum ebbed for the Pacific football Indians in the second half of Week 7. What was a one-possession difference on the scoreboard at the intermission turned into a runaway victory for visiting Festus (3-4), 55-24, on homecoming night for Pacific (0-7).
Washington Missourian
Borgia runs in AAA meet
Fielding full varsity teams for the first time this year, the St. Francis Borgia squad competed Friday in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Cross Country Meet at Jefferson Barracks. “Out of 11 total runners, we had seven runners who hit a PR at the race,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said....
Washington Missourian
WHS principal to retire
Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
Washington Missourian
Bauer named chair of advisory board
East Central College President Jon Bauer now has more say in Jefferson City, with his appointment last month as chairperson of the advisory committee for the state’s Coordinating Board for Higher Education (CBHE). As chair, Bauer will represent Missouri colleges and universities to a board that oversees the Department...
Washington Missourian
Other Union projects take priority over Clark-Vitt Park
While some modest improvements have been made to Union’s Clark-Vitt Memorial Park, participants in the 2-kilometer race at the recent Piggyback Dash ran down the same steep asphalt path they did in September 2020, when the city first discussed improvements to the park. The city held a “limited public...
Washington Missourian
Folsom: End of a grocery era in Union
It will soon be the end of an era in Union. In case you’ve been out of it, Fricks Market will close for three days starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 23, reopening as a Schnucks at 7 a.m. Oct. 27. Schnucks acquired Fricks in Union and Sullivan.
Washington Missourian
Always recruiting
On the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, a nice crowd showed up at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department headquarters for an open house on Sunday. The annual event gives the public a chance to interact with firefighters, check out fire trucks and other cool gear, and for students to show off their winning fire prevention posters.
Washington Missourian
Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again
A Union firefighter was hospitalized and released Tuesday after falling through a floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same single-story house with a walk-out basement caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
