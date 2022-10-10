ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off

This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
San Antonio Chamber Music Society celebrates 80 years

Even 80 years ago, when the San Antonio Chamber Music Society (SACMS) first began presenting concerts, chamber music had long since moved from the homes of aristocratic families and into concert halls where anyone could enjoy the performances. But true to its roots, even when SACMS concerts were presented in the west wing of the Municipal Auditorium, the space was dressed with antique furniture, lamps, and rugs.
San Antonio's new sculpture garden is a work of art

A brand new sculpture garden in an old downtown space was officially opened on Tuesday. That downtown space is the three tree-shaded acres bordered by South Alamo and Market streets on two sides, and the San Antonio River on the third side. Former San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla talked about his project there.
Second cold front brings best rain chances since August

A second cold front is expected to push through the San Antonio area to start next week, dropping daytime highs. A cold front blew into San Antonio without much impact before sunrise on Thursday, outside of dropping the high into the low 90s and blowing out some humidity. A grass...
