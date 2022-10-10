Even 80 years ago, when the San Antonio Chamber Music Society (SACMS) first began presenting concerts, chamber music had long since moved from the homes of aristocratic families and into concert halls where anyone could enjoy the performances. But true to its roots, even when SACMS concerts were presented in the west wing of the Municipal Auditorium, the space was dressed with antique furniture, lamps, and rugs.

