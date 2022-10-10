Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
Longtime county judge delivers final State of the County Address
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Wednesday delivered his final State of the County Address after a remarkable 21 years in office as judge. His last term officially ends at midnight on Dec. 31. A who's who of business and industry listened to his address during a San Antonio Chamber...
tpr.org
Beto O'Rourke rejects governor's property tax relief efforts, spending on education
Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a stop in San Antonio on Thursday touted his property tax relief plan and his record on education spending, drawing a quick response from Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The Republican Abbott, during a speech to members at the Asian American Alliance of San Antonio luncheon,...
tpr.org
Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off
This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
tpr.org
Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services’ executive director steps down
The executive director of a San Antonio-based foster placement agency stepped down the day after a story from TPR shined a light on irregularities at the agency that takes about $2 million from the state each year to place vulnerable children in homes. On September 29th, TPR published a story...
tpr.org
Bexar County Sheriff assists in crime victim visa certification for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard
A group of 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in September are considered witnesses to a crime as the Bexar County Sheriff’s office continues its investigation. Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified documentation with the federal government that would expedite the issuance of visas to allow...
tpr.org
San Antonio Chamber Music Society celebrates 80 years
Even 80 years ago, when the San Antonio Chamber Music Society (SACMS) first began presenting concerts, chamber music had long since moved from the homes of aristocratic families and into concert halls where anyone could enjoy the performances. But true to its roots, even when SACMS concerts were presented in the west wing of the Municipal Auditorium, the space was dressed with antique furniture, lamps, and rugs.
tpr.org
San Antonio's new sculpture garden is a work of art
A brand new sculpture garden in an old downtown space was officially opened on Tuesday. That downtown space is the three tree-shaded acres bordered by South Alamo and Market streets on two sides, and the San Antonio River on the third side. Former San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla talked about his project there.
tpr.org
Second cold front brings best rain chances since August
A second cold front is expected to push through the San Antonio area to start next week, dropping daytime highs. A cold front blew into San Antonio without much impact before sunrise on Thursday, outside of dropping the high into the low 90s and blowing out some humidity. A grass...
tpr.org
Fired SAPD officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu out on bail after arrest for aggravated assault
Now-fired San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault for shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu while on duty on October 2. The charges and arrest came within hours of a protest held in front of SAPD headquarters demanding Brennand’s arrest.
