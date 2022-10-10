Read full article on original website
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery
Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
Regional Police and Court News
Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
