Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
Elon Musk suggests he is pulling internet service from Ukraine because ambassador was rude to him
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet will no longer be provided to Ukrainians for free, and has apparently asked the Pentagon to pay for it.The news comes days after Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk shot back at the multibillionaire’s proposal that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be ended by, among other things, formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea. Mr Musk has said he is “just following [the] recommendation” of the Ukrainian ambassador.We’re just following his recommendation 🤷♂️— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2022Starlink had been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military with around 20,000 donated, at a cost...
Civilians in 'annexed' Kherson urged to flee to Russia as Ukrainians advance
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Evacuees from Ukraine's southern Kherson region were expected to begin arriving in Russia on Friday after a Moscow-installed official suggested residents should leave for safety, a sign of Moscow's weakening hold on territory it claims to have annexed.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin expects ‘cannon fodder’ mobilised men to last few weeks, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s dispatched mobilised men to the war’s frontlines are expected to be “cannon fodder” and will survive the war for only a few weeks.“Now Russia is sending thousands of its mobilised men to the front. They have no significant military training, but their command does not need it at all,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“But during this time, such use by Russian generals of their people as ‘cannon fodder’ makes it possible to create additional pressure on our defenders,” the president said.The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to...
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
LIVE – Updated at 16:01. Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling. It’s 6pm in Kyiv and Moscow. Here’s where we stand:. At least seven people were...
Elon Musk's 'Special Administrative Zone' Remarks Anger Taiwan's Military, Says No More Tesla 'Purchases'
Days after Elon Musk suggested that Xi Jinping should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan,” the Taiwanese minister said its military would not buy more Tesla Inc. TSLA cars. What Happened: Taiwan’s Minister of Board of Military Operations Chiu Kuo Cheng told a legislative session that...
msn.com
British businessman Graham Bonham-Carter charged with helping Russian oligarch evade US sanctions
A British businessman has been arrested on US charges of conspiring to violate sanctions placed on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Graham Bonham-Carter, a cousin of Helena Bonham-Carter, the actress, was arrested in the UK and faces US charges of wire fraud for funding American properties purchased by Mr Deripaska, known as “Putin’s favourite industrialist”, as well as efforts to expatriate his artwork in the United States.
msn.com
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, ministry says
msn.com
Trump signed order for immediate 'large-scale troop withdrawals' from Afghanistan after election loss
After the 2020 election, then-President Trump rushed to sign an immediate withdrawal order to pull troops out of Afghanistan in what a member of the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, described as evidence he knew his term was coming to an end. “Knowing that he had lost and that...
Kwasi Kwarteng heads back to Westminster early as Tory discontent over mini-budget grows – UK politics live
Chancellor makes early return from IMF meeting in Washington amid rumours around his job and that of prime minister Liz Truss
Comments / 0