Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders finish 12th at Dale McNamara Invitational

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Middle Tennessee women's golf ended the the Dale McNamara Invitational in 12th place. Contending once again with scattered thunderstorms in northeastern Oklahoma, the Blue Raiders combined for a score of 308 (+20) in Tuesday's final round. Abbie Lee was MTSU's highest finisher in the tournament, recording...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Middle Tennessee Hosts Wallace State on Wednesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Undefeated through six games this fall, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders look ahead to Wednesday for their next test of the 2022-23 slate when Wallace State Community College comes to Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch for the second-to-last game of the fall campaign is set...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Wednesday’s Game Halted after Three Innings Due to Rain

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had taken a 2-1 lead into the fourth inning on Wednesday against the Wallace State Lions. However, a line of strong storms and heavy rains would arrive at Blue Raider Softball field roughly an hour into the contest, and Mother Nature's fury would be too much to overcome as play was forced to be halted for the evening.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Soyler to join Blue Raiders in January

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis head coach Jimmy Borendame announced the late addition of Baran Soyler to the Blue Raiders' class of 2022. "Baran is a solid all-around tennis player and a great student-athlete," said Coach Borendame. "We are excited to work with him, and he is the final piece to our squad for this season. We are all excited to see what this team can do together this spring."
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Basketball season tickets on sale Wednesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Basketball season is just around the corner and season tickets for the Blue Raiders and Lady Raiders are now on sale. Both programs are celebrating the 50th year of Murphy Center after going a combined 28-0 at home during the regular season last year. Men's season...
MURFREESBORO, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Business: John Maher Builders

John Maher Builders has been Spring Hill’s number one homebuilder for over 30 years. With meticulous attention to detail and on site involvement, John Maher Builders is committed to providing the best service to home buyers seeking quality, energy efficient homes. John Maher Builders' mission is to develop distinctive...
SPRING HILL, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors

NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist

Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

