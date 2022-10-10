Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Men’s tennis goes undefeated in day one of the ITA Regional Championships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the ITA Regional Championships kicked off, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders started the tournament in strong fashion going seven-for-seven in day one. MTSU began the day with two doubles victories. In the first doubles match, Oskar Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Rocha picked up an 8-2...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders finish 12th at Dale McNamara Invitational
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Middle Tennessee women's golf ended the the Dale McNamara Invitational in 12th place. Contending once again with scattered thunderstorms in northeastern Oklahoma, the Blue Raiders combined for a score of 308 (+20) in Tuesday's final round. Abbie Lee was MTSU's highest finisher in the tournament, recording...
goblueraiders.com
Men's golf finishes Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tied for ninth
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf wrapped up the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in a tie for ninth place Tuesday. The Blue Raiders combined for a score of 295 (+7) in the third round to finish at 865 (+1) for the tournament. Owen Stamper led the charge for...
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Hosts Wallace State on Wednesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Undefeated through six games this fall, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders look ahead to Wednesday for their next test of the 2022-23 slate when Wallace State Community College comes to Blue Raider Softball Field. First pitch for the second-to-last game of the fall campaign is set...
goblueraiders.com
Wednesday’s Game Halted after Three Innings Due to Rain
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had taken a 2-1 lead into the fourth inning on Wednesday against the Wallace State Lions. However, a line of strong storms and heavy rains would arrive at Blue Raider Softball field roughly an hour into the contest, and Mother Nature's fury would be too much to overcome as play was forced to be halted for the evening.
goblueraiders.com
Soyler to join Blue Raiders in January
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis head coach Jimmy Borendame announced the late addition of Baran Soyler to the Blue Raiders' class of 2022. "Baran is a solid all-around tennis player and a great student-athlete," said Coach Borendame. "We are excited to work with him, and he is the final piece to our squad for this season. We are all excited to see what this team can do together this spring."
South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game
South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.
goblueraiders.com
Basketball season tickets on sale Wednesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Basketball season is just around the corner and season tickets for the Blue Raiders and Lady Raiders are now on sale. Both programs are celebrating the 50th year of Murphy Center after going a combined 28-0 at home during the regular season last year. Men's season...
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
southernexposuremagazine.com
The Business: John Maher Builders
John Maher Builders has been Spring Hill’s number one homebuilder for over 30 years. With meticulous attention to detail and on site involvement, John Maher Builders is committed to providing the best service to home buyers seeking quality, energy efficient homes. John Maher Builders' mission is to develop distinctive...
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors
NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live...
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes new pulmonologist
Cookeville – Dr. Swaroopa Rani Nalamalapu (Dr. Nala) knew early on she wanted to be in medicine. “I have a family member who spent some time in the ICU,” she said. “I just knew I somehow wanted to be in critical care.”. Born in a small remote...
Democratic candidate for TN governor Jason Martin to hold town hall in Johnson City
The Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor will visit Johnson City as the early voting period nears.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
