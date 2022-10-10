MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis head coach Jimmy Borendame announced the late addition of Baran Soyler to the Blue Raiders' class of 2022. "Baran is a solid all-around tennis player and a great student-athlete," said Coach Borendame. "We are excited to work with him, and he is the final piece to our squad for this season. We are all excited to see what this team can do together this spring."

