Prime Early Access sale slashes "ideal" Jabra wireless earbuds to just £50

By Joe Svetlik
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

Fitness fans, there's a stonking great deal going down on Amazon right now on the Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds. The sport-friendly in-ear headphones are now reduced to £49 thanks to a 38 per cent discount.

In addition to a generous £30 discount on what was already a pleasing price tag, the Elite 3 serve up "expressive and detailed sound", 28 hours of battery life, IP55 water resistance, and an extremely comfy fit. There's no noise cancelling, but this is still a great deal on a fantastic pair of earbuds.

Best Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds deal

Jabra Elite 3 wireless buds £79 £49 at Amazon (save £30)
The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Four stars View Deal

The Jabra Elite 3 are the most affordable true wireless in-ears the company has ever delivered. Despite the low price, the spec is generous: wireless connectivity, for example, is via Bluetooth 5.2 – and there’s support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec too. Sound is delivered by a couple of 6mm full-range dynamic drivers.

The Elite 3 keep the music coming for a very competitive 28 hours – seven hours in the earbuds themselves plus another three full charges in the tidy little case. Control is available from the push/push button on the surface of each earbud, or the Jabra Sound+ control app.

The big draw here is the sound quality – the Elite 3 are an extraordinarily engaging listen for the money. Timing is good, and there’s a fine level of insight and detail across the board. The lowest frequencies are nicely managed, too.

We rated the Jabra Elite a healthy four stars at their £79 RRP. Now that you can pick up these well-specced buds for only £49 , they should be high on your shopping list.

Looking for cheap noise-cancelling earbuds? Try the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Panasonic RZ-S500W .

Check out the best wireless earbuds for every budget

Want more bargains? Check out our round-up of the best headphone deals

On a tight budget? Best cheap wireless earbuds

IN THIS ARTICLE
What Hi-Fi?

Dali Katch G2

Does Dali’s long-awaited update to its winning portable Bluetooth speaker impress across the board, or is there a, ahem, Katch?
SPY

This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279

Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads.  Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

