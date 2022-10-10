ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Bose Solo 5 soundbar gets tasty discount in the 48-hour Amazon sale

By Mary Stone
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

It's not just Christmas that seems to arrive prematurely each year. Deals for Amazon's Early Access Prime Day (aka early Black Friday) have landed, and there are some hefty discounts already, including this big 24% saving on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar. Previously £209.65, the Solo 5 is now just £160 .

The Solo 5 is designed to give you better sound than your TV can do on its own and has wireless Bluetooth connectivity and bass control for adding a bit of extra punch to movies.

Bose Solo 5 soundbar with Bluetooth £209.65 £160 at Amazon
At just 55cm wide, the Bose Solo 5 is compact enough slot in front of any TV. It's easy to use and projects dialogue with confidence and clarity. The universal remote is a nice touch, too. A step up from your TVs sound at a bargain price. View Deal

The Bose Solo 5 is a simple and affordable way to upgrade your TV's speakers and features wireless Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music from a phone or laptop.

Set-up is a breeze, and it can be wall-mounted or placed on a TV stand. Connections come in the form of optical or coaxial digital cable. And there's the added bonus if a universal remote control that allows you to command your TV speaker, Bluetooth devices and more.

Voices are projected well and the overall presentation is surprisingly full-bodied for the size. If you're set on an entry-level soundbar, the £160 Bose Solo 5 could be just the ticket.

