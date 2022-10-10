Read full article on original website
Eater
Popular Buckhead Date Night Spot Opens for Sangria, Paella, and Salsa Dancing in Alpharetta
The third location of popular Atlanta tapas bar and date night spot Eclipse di Luna is now open at Halcyon in southern Forsyth County for tapas, paella, sangria, and salsa dancing. Overlooking the trailhead to the Big Creek Greenway next to Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern at the complex, this latest location...
fox5atlanta.com
Colony Square restaurant ushers in fall with cozy dining
ATLANTA - It was a long, hot summer — but now that fall is here, we’re taking full advantage of the cooler weather by searching for some of the coziest dining spots in North Georgia. With outdoor fire pits and a hot chocolate menu--Yes, you read that correctly!--Midtown’s Saints + Council seemed like a good place to start.
AccessAtlanta
Explore East Point: Dining and shopping in this Atlanta suburb
East Point is a small ITP (inside the Perimeter) suburb of Atlanta that is part of Atlanta’s “Airport Tri-City,” also consisting of College Park and Hapeville. While East Point is located southwest of Atlanta, the name “East Point” is derived from the fact that the town served as the eastern terminus of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad back in the 1800s. East Point offers close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and serves as the location of south Atlanta’s premier shopping destination (Camp Creek Marketplace). Curious about what to do in East Point? Check out our recommendations for food, drinks and activities.
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
Since the Star Community Bar first opened in 1991, ownership has changed a few times, but the people visiting the bar have been a constant. Candler Park residents like Dee Dee Chmielewski has been a regular at the bar throughout its 31-year history. She said as she grows older, the bar becomes increasingly multigenerational. “I […] The post Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
buckhead.com
Historic Buckhead cemetery is rededicated to honor displaced Black community
Buckhead’s Mt. Olive Cemetery was rededicated in an Oct. 9 ceremony honoring Black former residents who were driven out 70 years ago for redevelopment. The event was part of the City’s “ELEVATE Atlanta” public art program, which ran Sept. 16-Oct. 9, and was supported by the Buckhead Heritage Society and the Buckhead-based Atlanta History Center.
Eater
Underground Atlanta Soon Gains a Pizzeria Serving New York-Style Pies With Caribbean Flavors
Pop-up Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant in November along Lower Alabama at downtown entertainment district Underground Atlanta. Owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, Dolo’s Pizza serves 12-inch New York-style pies with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. (Think pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños or pies garnished with callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce.) Dolo’s Pizza previously popped up at Our Bar ATL on Edgewood Avenue as well as at Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain before landing as a regular pop-up at Underground Atlanta last year.
Atlanta council tables proposal to turn hospital site into equity center
Atlanta City Council members have held off on advancing a proposal to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medic...
The B Spot to serve breakfast, brunch in Morrow
The menu for the restaurant is still under development, but one focus will be speciality pancakes.
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown
They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.” Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
saportareport.com
Fighting for the Future of Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Brick Site
The former Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds both environmental and historic importance, and we’re proud to have helped secure its protection. We could not accomplish this or any of our important conservation projects across the city without working in partnership with organizations and passionate individuals. Meet an Atlanta native and community champion we partnered with to make this outcome a reality.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
Live! At The Battery Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Tinsel Tavern Just In Time For The Holiday Season
The merriest time of year is closer than we’d like to think and Atlanta is already gearing up for all things peppermint and gingerbread flavored. This year The Battery Atlanta will be home to the Tinsel Tavern. There will be twinkling lights, tinsel, holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, and photo moments. Guests can start getting in the Christmas spirit on December 1 when the pop-up opens. It will be available for enjoyment until December 24.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Everybody’s Got A Hustle. Even ATL’s Wheelchair Attendants
Even the CLEAR queue, which tends to be the shortest option at most airports, was MONDO LONG just the day before that:. It turns out that some wheelchair attendants may be using those long queues to their advantage. I was perusing one of my travel-related Facebook groups the other day...
‘Unfair, ableist’: TikTok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A TikTok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van has...
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
GDOT says residents upset over Grimes Bridge Road project had opportunities to weigh in
The Georgia Department of Transportation, pushing back on criticism of plans to build a Ga. 400 Express Lanes exit at Gr...
