East Point is a small ITP (inside the Perimeter) suburb of Atlanta that is part of Atlanta’s “Airport Tri-City,” also consisting of College Park and Hapeville. While East Point is located southwest of Atlanta, the name “East Point” is derived from the fact that the town served as the eastern terminus of the Atlanta & West Point Railroad back in the 1800s. East Point offers close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and serves as the location of south Atlanta’s premier shopping destination (Camp Creek Marketplace). Curious about what to do in East Point? Check out our recommendations for food, drinks and activities.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO