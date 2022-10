To prepare us for the upcoming 12 South Jamboree, DJ Stephanie and Rhizome Productions’ Matt Leff are investigating one of Sierra Nevada’s forefront seasonal beers. A very approachable IPA, Liquid Hoppiness avoids beer’s signature bitterness while bringing in some pineapple and other fruit flavors. Despite being a brand new release, this beer will quickly become available on store shelves and bar counters across the country, including here in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO