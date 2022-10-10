Read full article on original website
2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Parker Roberts
A year ago, the Orlando Pride traded a 2022 fourth-round pick to Kansas City for the discovery rights of midfielder Parker Roberts and signed her to a deal for the remainder of the 2021 season. Reuniting with her college coach, Becky Burleigh, Roberts did enough to earn a new two-year contract in March that takes her through the 2023 season. The former Gator was placed on the club’s supplemental roster.
PawedCast Episode 315: Miami & Crew Rewinds, Amanda Cromwell Fallout, Montreal Preview, and More
RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Orlando City‘s week didn’t start out so hot with a 4-1 thumping in South Florida putting the Lions outside the playoff picture, looking in. Facing a must-win game with neither starting center back due to Antonio Carlos’ suspension and Robin Jansson’s season-ending surgery, Orlando fell behind at home against Columbus and things were looking bleak. Then everything changed.
2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Kaylie Collins
The Orlando Pride selected goalkeeper Kaylie Collins in the fourth round (No. 34 overall) of the 2021 NWSL Draft. That’s a spot where most players don’t hang around long. But Orlando saw potential in Collins and kept the former USC goalkeeper around as a practice player, signing her as a National Team Replacement Player in June of 2021 and rewarding her with a new two-year contract in February, but placing her on the club’s supplemental roster.
The UCF Knights Have 'Suspect' Bowl Projections
There’s much to be desired with recent UCF bowl projections from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.
CBS Sports
How to watch UCF vs. Temple: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the UCF Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 15 of 2016. Temple and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Owls 16.8, the Knights 14.6), so any points scored will be well earned.
Texas commit C.J. Baxter injured in Edgewater victory over Wekiva
APOPKA, FLORIDA – Chase Carter ran for a touchdown, Michael Clayton threw a touchdown pass, and defensive tackle Josh Alexander racked up six tackles to help the Edgewater Eagles edge Wekiva, 14-6, on Monday in a District 3-3Metro football game. The victory may prove to be costly as Edgewater star ...
bungalower
College Park is getting a barbecue restaurant
St. Vic’s Smoke Shack (Instagram | Website) is about to open at 1858 N. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap] this weekend, just north of the Country Club of Orlando. St. Vic’s started as a food truck/trailer in the Conway area before securing the small brick-and-mortar on OBT and they offer a menu of smoke chicken, brisket, and ribs as platters or sandwiches. Click HERE for the menu.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
positivelyosceola.com
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando Joins with Orlando Health
The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Orlando (CRC) is joining Orlando Health to create the Orlando Health Colon and Rectal Institute. The agreement will add CRC’s seven physicians, who are board-certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery, to Orlando Health’s team of nationally recognized cancer treatment specialists. |
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $8.895 Million, This Elegant Estate in Orlando is The Perfect Blend of Sophistication and Resort Living
The Home in Orlando, a Spanish style residence nestled within the private residential community of Golden Oak with resort features including an expansive chef’s kitchen, Four Seasons catering kitchen, elevator, 3-car garage and two flex rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 10285 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anna McKee (Phone: 407-939-5842 | 407-939-5577) at Golden Oak Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Orlando.
Valencia College may sell Orlando undeveloped land
Valencia College’s district board of trustees on Oct. 13 will consider putting two separate pieces of land on the market. A 1.84-acre parcel at 1768 Park Center Drive in Orlando consisting of a five-story, 57,680-square-foot class A office building that has served as a district office. A 7.75-acre piece...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
Weird Al Yankovic gets 'Ridiculously Seff-Indulgent' on stage in Orlando this weekend
You can pretty much measure a band’s pop-culture currency by whether or not Weird Al Yankovic has parodied one of their tunes. In fact, most acts consider the request an honor and a rite of passage — rightfully so. Weird Al has helped define and document the shape-shifting zeitgeist since the early ’80s. On a personal note, the first “real” concert I experienced as a teen was when he was the touring opener for the Monkees in 1987.
WESH
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
