Roxboro, NC

Dozens gather in Roxboro to fight against gun violence

By Josh Chapin via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Dozens of people gathered Monday outside Long Memorial United Methodist Church in Roxboro for an event to call for an end to gun violence.

Three separate shootings in September have rocked the small community, especially the murder of 80-year-old Nan Horton.

She was shot and killed in her own home on Burlington Road last month. A man who was out of jail on on bond has been arrested and charged with murder in the case.

"I am from Roxboro and I've been here for 30 years," said Erin Daye. "These past few weeks have been the most trying times I've ever witnessed. It's been tough."

Pastors from the around the community organized the event. Police Chief David Hess also attended.

"For many in this community unfortunately, this Thanksgiving and Christmas will be the first holiday that their loved ones are not sitting at the table with them because they were stolen by hands of the violent felons who shouldn't be walking the streets of the community," Hess said.

Hess has two murders to investigate, including one last week on Wall Street.

He said it's incumbent upon the entire justice system to work together to bring the gun violence numbers down.

"What we've been seeing here with the violence in this community is not Person County," Hess said. "Person County is better than what we've been experiencing."

The event was organized by Clevie Brandon, president of the Person County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.

"Numbers make a difference," Pastor Brandon said. "We know we have to put forth the effort in order for it to be different. We can't just sit around and pray. We've got to get out and talk to people and encourage them."

FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
