Waterville amphitheater project has delayed second reading

As Waterville City Council convened Monday to perform the formal second reading of the resolution that would call for the construction of the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, Mayor Timothy Pedro was in good humor.

“I will read it this time,” Mr. Pedro said with a laugh. “We have to have a little bit of fun with this.”

Mr. Pedro recalled back to council’s last meeting at the Waterville Primary School on Sept.26 in which he forgot to perform the second reading of the resolution, which would potentially construct an amphitheater with a maximum capacity of over 9000 individuals within the city limits off of U.S. 24 near the Route 64 interchange.

“I want to acknowledge and take ownership in making that mistake,” Mr. Pedro told the crowd.

As the scheduled final vote on the amphitheater project looms at council’s next meeting on Oct. 24, citizens again came out in droves for a chance to comment.

“Waterville needs this amphitheater as much as a fish needs a bicycle,” Waterville resident Thomas Pomeroy said at the meeting.

Public comments continue to show that many residents of Waterville feel very strongly against the idea of building the amphitheater in their backyard.

As a show of this, a series of petitions, collected by members of the public to gauge support, were presented at the meeting.

Resident Shannon Bostelman brought a petition that was up in Franklin’s Ice Cream in Waterville which gained 131 signatures against the amphitheater being built.

Resident Steve Timms brought mention of a change.org petition to stop the construction of the amphitheater that has been online for months and as of Monday night had registered 471 signatures.

Though representatives from the amphitheater’s proposed development team had no comment at the meeting, a handful of members from the public in support of the venue idea showed up as well.

Kyle Jazwiecki came forward to point out that the presented petitions are meaningless and that council should disregard them.

“Online petitions can be signed by anyone in the world,” Mr. Jazwiecki said. “You can even go online and pay for subscriptions.”

During his turn at the microphone, Mr. Timms mentioned a pro-amphitheater petition on change.org which had only 93 signatures.

Mr. Jazwiecki said he was the one that started the pro-amphitheater petition as a joke.

“I stopped promoting the petition after people started lying about my involvement in the project,” he said.

Tony Schoviak, a retired teacher at Pickett Elementary School in Toledo, particularly objected to Waterville resident and amphitheater proponent David Brenner’s contention that residents are fear mongering about the uptick in crime that could surround the prospective venue.

“We have to think about these things,” Mr. Schoviak said, mentioning the gun violence that occurred Friday at a Whitmer High School football game. “We are not in a bubble.”